Tech companies have been fighting for greater transparency around secretive government requests since the 2013 revelations from Edward Snowden, which put a spotlight on the ways government agencies obtain data from private American companies. In the years since, tech companies have built transparency websites about the requests they receive, and sought to position themselves as defenders of their customers' data. Apple famously publicly fought an FBI request to help it break into the encrypted phone of the shooter in the San Bernardino, Calif., terrorist attack.