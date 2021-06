Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), in an interview with the Ruthless podcast, said Vice President Harris has never called him to discuss the border issue. “The president hasn't called. The vice president hasn't called. The only person I've talked to are some folks in the Department of Homeland Security. And that was a long time ago. They have a game of pretend going on. They are pretending that the Texas border does not exist because they're not talking about it either publicly or privately or calling us or anything else like that,” Abbott told the conservative show. He also revealed he’s taking a gubernatorial race challenge from actor Matthew McConaughey seriously. “I take every campaign opponent very seriously. It could be as easy of an opponent as I had last time, which is Lupe Valdez, or it could be somebody more challenging. But I'll take everybody seriously,” he said.