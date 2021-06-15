Here’s what to know:
Analysis: Biden’s European tour signals a return to cyber diplomacy
When it comes to cyber diplomacy, America is back.
That’s one of the key messages Biden is sending this week as he jets across Europe for a series of top-level meetings.
Those sessions have yielded a host of joint actions, with allies condemning Russia’s aggression in cyberspace and its tolerance for ransomware hackers who operate in its territory. The United States and its NATO allies also endorsed a new cyber defense policy and pledged that their commitment to joint defense extends to hacking as well.
Biden hails ‘great opportunity’ to work with E.U. as he arrives at Europa Building
Biden arrived Monday at the Europa Building in Brussels for a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the formal start of a summit with European Union leaders, the latest in of several gatherings in which the U.S. president is seeking to repair relationships that frayed under his predecessor.
“We have great opportunity to work with the E.U., as well as NATO,” Biden told reporters, as the three walked around the Lantern, the central sphere at the middle of the lobby of the building, which serves as the seat of the European Union.
On Monday, Biden participated in a gathering of leaders of members of the NATO military alliance, also in Brussels.
“America is back on the global scene,” Michel told reporters as he walked alongside Biden. “It’s great news for allies, also great news for the world.”
Von der Leyen complimented Biden for prioritizing a meeting with European leaders, saying, “The last four years have not been easy.”
According to the White House, the summit between U.S. and European Union leaders will focus on “a common agenda to ensure global health security, stimulate global economic recovery, tackle climate change, enhance digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy, and address mutual foreign policy concerns.”
Earlier Tuesday, Biden visited the Royal Palace of Brussels to meet Belgian King Philippe and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
Later Tuesday, Biden will depart for Geneva, where he is scheduled to hold a highly anticipated summit Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After arriving in Geneva on Tuesday, Biden has a meeting scheduled with Swiss President Guy Parmelin.
Biden, E.U. poised to eliminate aircraft trade dispute, but other Trump tariffs still stand in the way
BRUSSELS — President Biden and European Union leaders were poised Tuesday to put to rest a 17-year-old trade dispute about subsidies for aircraft manufacturers, a significant step in calming trade relations after the fury of the Trump years.
The agreement, which negotiators were still finalizing Tuesday morning ahead of a midday meeting in Brussels between Biden and the top leaders of E.U. institutions, was the latest effort in a transatlantic reconciliation tour that the new president started last week at the Group of Seven summit in Britain.
At each stop, including at NATO on Monday, Biden has tried to mend ties that were damaged by President Donald Trump, who often sidled up to traditional U.S. adversaries and targeted longtime allies with vitriol.
NATO expands focus to China, a win for Biden in his first trip to the battered alliance
BRUSSELS — NATO leaders on Monday agreed to pivot their alliance to a more confrontational stance toward China, a landmark shift as President Biden sought to boost and reorient the organization after the eruptions and conflict that marked the Trump era.
Biden, in public comments and private meetings at the midway point of his first overseas trip as president, worked to reassure dubious allies that America is back and to rally like-minded democracies in what he repeatedly cast as an existential battle against the world’s autocracies.
Monday’s discussion was a sharp expansion of NATO’s efforts to confront Beijing after years when China was outside the focus of the defensive alliance. The allies agreed in their closing communique that “China’s stated ambitions and assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order.”
Analysis: Meeting with allies, Biden says U.S. is ‘back.’ One question lingers: For how long?
During a one-on-one meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the summit of G-7 leaders, Biden was asked whether he had persuaded U.S. allies that, to use his phrasing, America is back.
Biden gestured at Macron: “Ask him.”
“Yeah,” Macron said, smiling. “Definitely.”
This is actually a response that would seemingly be common among Macron’s countrymen. Pew Research Center polling found a huge surge in how positively the United States was viewed by citizens of allied countries from 2020 to 2021 — that is, from the administration of Donald Trump to that of Biden. In France, the percentage viewing the United States favorably jumped from 31 percent last year to 65 percent this year.
Analysis: Biden and the G-7 fell short on vaccines
Biden and the other leaders of the Group of Seven nations styled themselves as champions in the war against the coronavirus.
In a White House statement last week, Biden said the new commitments made by his administration — including a plan to distribute 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to poor and lower-middle-income nations by June 2022 — would “help supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who promised about 100 million new doses from his country, said the G-7 nations were rejecting “selfish, nationalistic approaches” by taking a “big step toward vaccinating the world.”
But public health advocates and international organizations are adamant that the steps outlined this past weekend in Cornwall, England, are not big enough.