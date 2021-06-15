"Virus" — a slim book by longtime political journalist Nina Burleigh — goes further, mocking Kushner as "Trump's boy wonder" and blaming the administration's "MBA ideology" as one cause of its "murderous decisions." (Burleigh, who leaned heavily on reports from the New York Times and Vanity Fair, says she conducted just seven interviews for the book, none with anyone involved in the government's response; she told The Post that she did not contact some officials because she believed they would not be honest with her.)