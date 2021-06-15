If you’re familiar with that review, it’s probably because you’ve heard stories about the lack of seriousness it entails. Mandated by the Republican-led state Senate, it’s being conducted under the direction of a firm that’s never reviewed an election before, a firm founded by a guy who has explicitly endorsed debunked conspiracy theories. For more than a month, volunteers — funded by Trump supporters and a nonprofit linked to the One America News — have been actively reviewing cast ballots in an obvious effort to introduce uncertainty about the results. In theory the goal is to evaluate the legitimacy of conspiracy theories, such as that ballots were flown in from Asia and therefore might include bamboo fibers. But in practice, treating unserious claims as serious does nothing but scatter asterisks all over the results, which is the entire point.