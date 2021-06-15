It’s important to note the third term included on that set of graphs. The word “racist” has been used a lot more on Fox News of late, with the term surging just ahead of the surge in mentions of CRT. The usage of the word on the network is usually in either the context of rebelling against White Americans being broadly categorized as racist (in keeping with Pringle’s presentation of CRT) or scoffing at some “anti-racist” effort. There was a spike in the use of the term on Fox News in mid-April, for example, as the network focused like a laser on an anti-racism curriculum at a New York City private school.