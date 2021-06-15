“Welcome, Caitlyn!” county GOP chair Paula Whitsell said. “You’re on!”
Jenner crossed the room, walked onstage, and delivered her first stump speech: the thrill of moving to California, her horror at images of migrants crossing the border (“people are drowning, kids are in cages”), and the case for replacing Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). He had failed at everything, she said, and she could beat him. Eventually.
“We all know he's being recalled,” she said, but “when the recall will happen, I guess we'll find out at some point, when they decide that in Sacramento.”
California’s gubernatorial recall has been underway for months, attracting millions of dollars, sporadic media attention, and so far several dozen candidates. It doesn’t have a set date yet — but Democrats want it to come as quickly as possible. As Newsom celebrates a “grand reopening,” ending most coronavirus shutdown orders this week, Republicans are still uncertain how long their campaign will be, whether their party might endorse a single candidate, and who else may jump in.
“Look, it's absolutely different,” said former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, a leading Republican candidate in the recall, who began running TV ads this week. “I'm out there talking to people. We're saying we expect this to happen sometime in the fall. I believe that is the case. And I believe that once a date is set, it will really crystallize the election.”
The date is out of Republicans' hands. The multistep recall process, which has been amended by Sacramento's Democratic supermajority, has smothered the momentum that Republicans and other recall campaigners felt when they turned their petitions in.
Three months ago, the Recall Gavin campaign and its allies submitted more than 2.1 million signatures. One month later, the state affirmed that 1.7 million signatures were valid, enough to get the recall underway. Weeks later — until June 8 — voters had the right to withdraw their signatures if they'd changed their minds. Just a handful did so, and two days later, the states' counties released a $215 million cost estimate for conducting an off-year election.
But that wasn't the end of the process. On Tuesday, as Newsom joined characters from “Trolls” and “Despicable Me” to celebrate the reopenings, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee was determining whether the $215 million estimate was accurate. When that's done, the secretary of state will certify signatures, and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will decide when to hold the election, no less than 60 and no more than 80 days later. Democrats could speed up that final budget assessment, and the final signature certification — their party controls each stage of the process — to put the recall before voters by the end of summer.
“They're smart enough to realize that they're up against a grass-roots campaign,” said Carl DeMaio, the chairman of the conservative group Reform California, which backs the recall. “Limiting the lead time that a grass-roots campaign has is really a challenge for us. The difference between a mid-November election and a mid-September election could be $4 million to $5 million small-dollar donations that there wouldn't be time to get.”
The Democrats' bet is simple: As the shutdowns end, the voter anger that powered the recall could dissipate. To oust Newsom, Republicans, who make up only a quarter of registered voters, would need many of the state's Democratic and independent voters to take a bet on a new governor, likely a member of Donald Trump's party. Forty-six candidates have filed for the ballot, but no elected Democrat has; the best-known candidate from Newsom's party is a real estate investor whose first rally, in San Francisco, drew around 150 people.
Although Newsom's decision to attend a lobbyist's birthday dinner at the luxe French Laundry restaurant supercharged the recall, attacks on the shutdowns now describe it as something Newsom did, not something he's bungling in real time. Just 40 percent of voters supported the recall in a recent poll, comparable to the percentage who opposed Newsom's 2018 election.
“Gavin Newsom used [the pandemic] as a tool to lock people down, to control the economy, to take care of his political interests — the teachers' unions, you name it,” Jenner said in San Diego. “The list goes on. He wasn't with the people because we could have opened up the economy. If I was governor, I would have opened up the economy months and months ago.” Jenner and other Republicans have pointed to the lighter touch that states like Florida and South Dakota took, resisting or quickly ending shutdowns; both states had higher per capita covid-19 case rates than California.
Jenner was the best-known candidate at Monday night's forum, which brought a maskless crowd to an indoor convention hall — a reminder of how the most draconian shutdown rules were already gone. Her stump speech blended what she'd told interviewers about her despair for California, and her worries about illegal immigration, with her tongue-in-cheek personal motto: “Gamble, cheat, and steal.” (For example: “gamble on your best shot” and “steal every moment of happiness.”) After 10 crisp minutes, she left the stage, taking a few selfies and being followed by one reporter, whose question she decided not to answer.
The rest of the evening was devoted to lesser-known candidates, often getting louder applause than Jenner. Conservative activist and pastor Sarah Stephens said that she'd entered the political fray “when BLM and antifa were running through Los Angeles, lighting everything on fire.” Cuban-American businessman Anthony Trimino jokingly described the perfect candidate biography (“Why don't we add a foster child?”) to assure the audience that he had one.
Management consultant Jenny Rae LeRoux asked why drought-plagued California did not manage its forests as effectively as subtropical Florida; businessman Joseph Luciano got some of his biggest cheers when saying that he'd left the far-right network One America News to run for governor. They stayed late to talk to activists, long after Jenner had left. And although Jenner's celebrity status had gotten her more earned media than any other candidate, she was the contender who made the most Republicans skeptical.
“I don’t think we want to be showing our kids this,” said Paul Nelson, 69, referring to Jenner's transition from male to female five years ago. “The whole rest of the country will look at him [sic] as a freak show from Malibu.”
There is no one universally known recall candidate, which Republicans had during the 2003 election that removed Gov. Gray Davis, and there is simmering concern that none of the best-known candidates — Faulconer, Jenner, 2018 gubernatorial nominee John Cox, and former Rep. Doug Ose — have fired up voters yet. State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, a recall proponent, said last week that he had not ruled out entering the race, a reversal of the dynamics from 2003, when some ambitious Republicans backed out of the recall to make room for Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The Republicans who are running are left waiting on that date, deriding Newsom's giveaways to voters as a distraction, and proposing conservative agendas that, perhaps, voters may be frustrated enough to embrace. DeMaio argued that polling underestimates supporters of the recall, pointing to data in 2018 that badly underestimated a GOP effort to remove state Sen. Josh Newman from office. (Newman returned to Sacramento in a 2020 election for a full term.) And Faulconer said that the state's problems were so obvious, so untouched by Newsom, that voters would be ready for change.
“If our public schools are still not fully reopened this fall as governor, I will open them immediately,” he said. But: “It's not just about reopening, it's about rebuilding and reforming. That is the task that lies ahead for Californians. When they get their ballots, they'll know that Newsom's unscientific restrictions have cost us jobs. It's increased homelessness and it's lost our children a whole year of schooling. So there's an anger and frustration that it's not going away.”
Miranda Green contributed reporting.
Audit watch
House Democrats, who have the power to set up a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, are still weighing whether to do so. But the House Oversight Committee has been grinding away, and on Tuesday it released a set of documents that reveal just how far Donald Trump wanted to go as he tried to overturn his 2020 defeat. While anonymous Republicans were insisting that the ex-president was blowing off steam, he was privately backing a legal strategy to throw out the results in close states where he lost.
There's a lot in the Oversight file, including proof that then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urged the Justice Department to examine an online rumor that Italy-based schemers were using satellites to change votes on American machines. Less fanciful: A 54-page draft complaint, prepared by Trump attorneys but never used, that would have asked the Supreme Court to discount results from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
For anyone who followed the Trump campaign's arguments and Trump's own tweets, the brief is simultaneously eye-popping and unsurprising. Republican attorneys and state legislators did not argue, at the time, that there was enough clear fraud to cast doubt on the results; they argued that anything done to make voting easier during the pandemic and not approved by a state legislature was unconstitutional, and that more suspect ballots were cast than the margin between Trump and Joe Biden in key states.
The suggested relief from the Trump team? Throw out the vote and start over. One ask was for the Supreme Court to “authorize, pursuant to the Court's remedial authority, the Defendant States to conduct a special election to appoint presidential electors,” and another was to “conduct an audit of their election results, supervised by a court-appointed special master.”
The court was never going to allow that, but the remnant of this theory is visible in the Arizona GOP's audit of Maricopa County — and in the efforts to get more states to audit their 2020 vote. After touring the audit site on Thursday, Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase told The Post that she was bringing information on what she'd seen back to Richmond, where voters were telling her that their concerns about 2020 never went away despite Biden's 450,000-plus state margin over Trump.
“I want us to go back and look at the 2020 presidential election,” Chase said. “I think we should audit it to figure out how Virginia can improve. What happened under covid — and I saw this firsthand as a state senator — is that we took the safeguards off of our elections. Adding voter boxes that were unattended. No chain of custody. We no longer required a double signature for absentee ballots. No photo ID.” (Virginia's Democratic legislature did make changes to election rules during the pandemic, although there is no evidence of fraud or irregularities in the state.)
Late last year, the Trump team saw a way to win the election by challenging ballots. There's an ongoing debate among his backers about whether that's still possible — even though, constitutionally, it isn't. On Saturday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell hosted the second of his in-person rallies about online free speech, which are, in part, about his belief that the right information could put Trump back into office.
“Six months from now, Trump will be our real president and our country will be heading toward its greatest rebirth in history,” Lindell told Rolling Stone, pushing back his initial August deadline for when Trump might be reinstated.
Other audit supporters, including those who went to see Arizona's process in person, have set their ambitions lower. “The longer time goes on, I mean, it's like with any with any crime scene,” Chase said. “The longer the time goes, the less chance you have of putting the pieces back together.”
The hand count in the Arizona process could end this week; a physical inspection of ballots and a final report could drag into August.
Ad watch
Kevin Faulconer, “Too Expensive.” The former San Diego mayor is running the least gimmicky recall campaign, a sped-up version of what he was intending for the 2022 midterm election. “Gas, housing, food — everything is too expensive in California,” Faulconer says, suggesting that his plan to cut taxes would finally lower pressure on struggling Californians. Gas taxes are set to automatically increase during the election, although Democrats are wary of passing more specific tax hikes.
Andrew Yang, “The Promise of New York.” Yang has fallen from front-runner status and is closing out his mayoral primary bid as the “change” candidate, a brand that has always been strong for him. “Our city's broken bureaucracies have failed us over and over again,” Yang says, illustrating his point not just with an image of Mayor Bill de Blasio, but with pictures of garbage bags piled on the street, which evokes former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia; a rival that Yang once said he'd make deputy mayor but has begun attacking as an insider who didn't deliver, as she has moved ahead of him.
Scott Stringer, “Our City.” Plan A for Stringer, before an allegation of past sexual misconduct scared off many of his endorsers, was running as both the most experienced and most progressive candidate for mayor of New York City. That's still the message in this ad, which portrays him as being everywhere the city ever needed him, from securing 9/11 recovery aid in the State Assembly to being on the ball during the coronavirus pandemic. “When the stakes couldn't be higher,” says a narrator, “Scott Stringer's the only candidate prepared to be mayor.”
West Virginia Freedom Alliance Action Fund, “A Great Governor, A Great Senator, A Great Leader to Break the Gridlock of Washington.” There is a war on for Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W. V.) mind. Liberal groups have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads in Manchin's state to assure him that he'll have air cover if he votes to advance the Democrats' voting rights package, H.R. 1. That's proved here with a litany of praise for Manchin's career, making a heretofore-unappreciated link between killing West Virginia's grocery tax and securing the right to vote.
Congressional Leadership Fund, “Trader Tom Malinowski.” The GOP's House super PAC has picked its targets carefully this year, and stayed on them for a while, finding incumbent Democrats who won their 2020 races narrowly and attacking vulnerabilities that weren't known or exposed during that last campaign. Malinowski has repeatedly apologized for behavior that has baffled other Democrats, buying and selling stock during the pandemic, benefiting from covid's economic disruptions and from a good bet on drug company stocks. All CLF does in this spot is lay that out.
Poll watch
Who will you rank first in the New York mayoral primary? (WNBC/Telemundo 47/POLITICO/Marist, 876 likely voters)
Eric Adams: 28%
Kathryn Garcia: 19%
Maya Wiley: 17%
Andrew Yang: 15%
Scott Stringer: 8%
Dianne Morales: 4%
Ray McGuire: 4%
Shaun Donovan: 3%
Paperboy Love Prince: 1%
Art Chang: 1%
This is the first time New York City has used ranked-choice voting to select a mayor, trading its old runoff system for one in which voters will rank as many as five candidates on ballots that will take weeks to count. This is Marist's first poll of the race, but other polling has found the same bunch-up of four candidates since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed Wiley. The civil rights attorney has leapfrogged over Stringer, who had held on to his core support as left-wing voters stayed wary that another candidate could break into the top two and win the runoff.
Now, Wiley stays in the hunt through several rounds of ranked-choice balloting, picking up enough second,- third,- fourth,- and fifth-place preferences to make it into the final trio of candidates. But she picks up fewer votes than Garcia, and far fewer than Adams. Among the reasons: Adams's self-portrait as a “blue-collar mayor” in waiting reflects his coalition. He does best with voters making less than $50,000, getting 30 percent of their first-choice votes; Garcia gets 19 percent, Wiley gets 18 percent. Although both Adams and Wiley are Black, Adams leads among Black voters by 32 points.
What is the most important problem facing America today? (Reuters/Ipsos, 1004 adults)
Economy, unemployment, and jobs: 23%
Health care system: 11%
Inequality and discrimination: 9%
Immigration: 9%
Health/disease/illness: 9%
Crime/corruption: 8%
Morality: 6%
Environment/climate: 5%
Education: 4%
Ipsos's tracking poll has been steady for a few weeks, with “immigration” ending its brief period as the top issue on voters' minds and the broad “economy” question taking over. Republicans now say the economy is a more vital issue than immigration, narrowly. Given their overall low approval for Biden, 20 percent, their responses on the issue question are more likely about worry that Biden's Keynesian stimulus is hurting the economy than about anything they approve of from Biden. The president's approval rating actually ticked up over the course of June, to 55 percent.
2024 Watch
Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo has launched a leadership PAC, building on his already busy travel schedule for Republican candidates with a vehicle for donating to their campaigns and paying for his trips.
“I want to elect the most conservative electable candidate we can find in each of these races, whether it's school board, city council or a United States Senate seat,” Pompeo told Politico's Alex Isenstadt, who first reported on the Championing American Values PAC, or CAVPAC.
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak this weekend at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual summit, which like many traditionally Washington-bound conservative events has been relocated this year to Florida. It'll be his third public political address since leaving power, and his first outside an early 2020 primary state.
Meanwhile, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley has been on a trip to Israel, which overlapped with the country's transition of power from a coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu to a new one led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennet. “We have not heard the last from him,” Haley said of Netanyahu, whom she also referred to as “prime minister” — in keeping with Netanyahu's plan for a comeback, but unusual for a special visit to a foreign opposition leader.
Wait, what?
Jason Riddle was one of hundreds of people arrested after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, charged with disorderly conduct after entering a restricted federal building. More colorfully: He found a bottle of wine in a Senate office, chugged it and posted about doing so. While waiting for his day in court, Riddle announced that he'd run for office, which led to an interview with Boston's NBC affiliate, which led to this incredible exchange with reporter Katherine Underwood about why he wanted to challenge Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.).
RIDDLE: I thought Ann was a state representative.
UNDERWOOD: No. So, a state rep is in the State House, in Concord.
RIDDLE: Yeah, that's what Ann is!
UNDERWOOD: No, no, no, she's in Washington.
RIDDLE: Oh. Well, I guess I have to run against that, then.
