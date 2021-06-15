This is the first time New York City has used ranked-choice voting to select a mayor, trading its old runoff system for one in which voters will rank as many as five candidates on ballots that will take weeks to count. This is Marist's first poll of the race, but other polling has found the same bunch-up of four candidates since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed Wiley. The civil rights attorney has leapfrogged over Stringer, who had held on to his core support as left-wing voters stayed wary that another candidate could break into the top two and win the runoff.