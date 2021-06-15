That’s exactly what we found. In the average country in our sample, lawmakers’ views are ideologically most similar — or “closest” — to the preferences of well-to-do voters. On the measures we use, middle-class voters are typically about 2 percent farther away from their representatives than are the rich. And the poorest are a whopping 16 percent farther away than rich people from their representatives. While elected representatives do have their finger on the pulse of wealthy voters’ wishes, they are much more likely to be out of touch with poor voters’ preferences. Modern democracies seem to be producing political inequality — politicians reflect rich people’s preferences much more than that of poor people.