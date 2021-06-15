This incident raises a question that has lingered around Trump since before he took office: To what extent does he believe the untrue things he says? Does Trump actually believe that Ukraine hacked the DNC in 2016 or that Italian space enthusiasts changed votes? Does he simply believe that it’s useful for those things to be treated seriously as claims? Is the truth somewhere in the middle, with Trump hoping that maybe, just maybe, these will turn out to be accurate and reshape the world to his liking?