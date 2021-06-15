To look at whether male and female officers behave differently, we gathered publicly available information on millions of traffic stops conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Charlotte Police Department (CPD). In each department, officers record information on individual stops in the moment — or shortly after — they stop a vehicle. Our data on the FHP come from the Stanford Open Policing Project, which centrally houses many traffic-stop data sets that the research team either directly downloaded or accessed via a request made under the Freedom of Information Act. Our data on the CPD come from Charlotte’s open data portal and from data collected by other researchers, which was originally made available by Charlotte’s open data portal but has since been taken down. Open data portals are a common way that cities make public some information about policing activities.