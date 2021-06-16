We see this manifested in the response to the 2020 election itself, of course. There has been repeated polling that shows unfounded Republican skepticism about the outcome, amplified by Trump and the right-wing media. Efforts to unwind the results continue as I write, with Arizona Republicans authorizing a slapdash review of votes in the state, an effort that Trump supporters hope will spread nationally. There is, in other words, a lot of direct evidence that the results of the democratic election last year have been rejected.