Biden said Washington wants “a stable, predictable relationship” with Moscow. He proposed the meeting to Putin in April, after imposing new sanctions on Russia for the SolarWinds hack on various federal agencies.
Here’s what to know
Who is Yaroshenko, the prisoner Putin might want in a swap?
MOSCOW — While both the White House and Kremlin have said not to expect any big results from Wednesday’s summit, one possibility is a prisoner swap — something Russia’s Vladimir Putin said he’d be open to in a recent interview with NBC.
President Biden is expected to bring up the cases of two U.S. Marines being held in Russian prisons — Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed. Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian penal colony on espionage charges; he has said he was framed.
Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison after he was accused of hitting a police officer in 2019. In the interview with NBC, Putin called him a “drunk” and a “troublemaker” who started a fight with an officer. The U.S. ambassador in Russia, John Sullivan, described the evidence used to convict Reed as “ridiculous.”
Putin said Russia has “a whole list” of its citizens imprisoned in the United States that it would request in a potential exchange for Whelan and Reed, but he mentioned only Konstantin Yaroshenko by name.
Yaroshenko, a 52-year-old pilot, is serving a 20-year prison sentence at the Danbury, Conn., federal prison for conspiracy to bring drugs into the United States. In 2010, Yaroshenko met with two men about transporting large shipments of cocaine from South America into Liberia and then on to other destinations, including the United States, according to court documents.
What Yaroshenko didn’t know was that the two men he was meeting were confidential sources for a long-running undercover Drug Enforcement Administration operation. Yaroshenko was picked up by Liberian authorities and turned over to DEA officials, who put him on a plane to the United States. His attorneys argued he had been entrapped by the DEA.
“Effectively, we’re talking about a kidnapping of a Russian citizen from a third country,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in July 2010, shortly after Yaroshenko’s arrest.
Whelan’s Russian attorney, Vladimir Zherebenkov, previously said Moscow also had Viktor Bout, a gun runner who inspired the 2005 Hollywood film “Lord of War,” on its list. Bout is serving a 25-year prison sentence at the federal prison in Marion, Ill.
Analysis: An emboldened Biden meets an unbothered Putin
And now for the season finale. President Biden landed in Geneva on Tuesday, ahead of his much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the next day. The powwow concludes his European tour, coming after a diplomatic sprint through Britain and Brussels. Buoyed by the solidarity of his allies — “They believe that I keep my commitments when I say it,” Biden said Monday — the president is now wheeling around to face an adversary.
There are no great expectations for the meeting with Putin. The United States pushed for it to take place not to herald a “reset” with Russia, but, in the words of White House press secretary Jen Psaki, to “restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship.” Some experts contend that even that may be a tall order given the current atmosphere between Washington and Moscow.
Geneva has a history hosting U.S.-Russia summits
MOSCOW — Switzerland, known for its neutrality, lobbied hard to be the site of Wednesday’s summit between President Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Geneva, as a host city, has some historical significance for a past meeting between the two countries’ world leaders.
In 1985, Geneva’s InterContinental hotel was where Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev had their first face-to-face to discuss the Cold War-era arms race between the United States and Soviet Union. It was hailed a breakthrough for relations.
In Geneva in 2009, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a red “reset” button to symbolize improved ties under Barack Obama’s presidency. But the word “reset” was mistranslated into the Russian word for “overcharge.”
Clinton told Lavrov: “We worked hard to get the right Russian word. Do you think we got it?”
“You got it wrong,” he replied.
Now, with U.S.-Russia relations considered at their lowest point in decades, Biden and Putin meet at the historic lakeside Villa La Grange. The mansion has played a part in landmark international events before, notably the first Geneva Convention.
The perimeter of the Geneva harbor will be blocked off to pedestrians and vehicles all day Wednesday. Some shops in the area were told to close. The Swiss police and army have barricaded the two parks surrounding the Villa La Grange. A military presence was observed in the lake itself.
A mural depicting jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny making a heart shape with his hands was painted in the city ahead of Putin’s arrival. A similar mural in St. Petersburg was swiftly painted over by Russian authorities in April. Biden is expected to raise the issue of Navalny’s treatment with Putin on Wednesday.