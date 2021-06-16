You may remember this from high school history. Columbus’s arrival in the Caribbean in the 15th century was a function of trying to figure out whether Europe and Asia could be connected by sea. As European explorers learned more about the Western Hemisphere, there were repeated efforts to figure out how to get around North America, prompting forays like Henry Hudson’s discovery of the Hudson River, a route that he hoped might somehow land him on a path to India. Some theorized that there existed a route that went above North America — a northwest passage to Asia. There was, as it turned out, but it was all but impossible to navigate, given that it was usually frozen over.