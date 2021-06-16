The AIIB, which is headquartered in Beijing, began operations in 2016 with $100 billion in capital to foster regional infrastructure investment. Today, it has more than 100 approved members. The U.S. government initially took for granted that the bank would become a political tool for its founder, China. When the U.K. announced it was joining the bank, for example, the Obama administration noted concerns over a “… trend toward constant accommodation of China, which is not the best way to engage a rising power.”