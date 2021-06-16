Aduhelm is the new focus of ire around prescription drug costs.
The health policy world is all abuzz over the treatment’s approval and what it could mean for spending in Medicare’s prescription drug program.
The Food and Drug Administration decision last week “was the most contentious in years and followed prolonged debate among researchers, doctors, patients and advocates about whether the medication works — a consequence of the drug’s complicated history,” my colleague Laurie McGinley reported.
“One of the biggest points of disagreement is whether a reduction in amyloid beta, a sticky compound that many scientists believe damages communication between brain cells and eventually kills them, results in a slowdown in cognitive decline,” she noted. “Critics assailed the decision, arguing that data on the drug’s effectiveness is weak and that the FDA approval represents a dangerous lowering of standards in response to pressure from patients and advocacy groups.”
The highly controversial decision raised fresh concerns over the cost of treatments Medicare covers.
Medicare has a policy of generally paying for most FDA-approved treatments regardless of their cost. That’s great for seniors, who can access a range of medications — but can leave the government with hefty receipts.
For example, if just half a million Medicare recipients were prescribed Aduhelm, it would cost the health insurance program nearly $29 billion a year, the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates. That’s far more than any other medication Medicare pays for.
Given those costs, Aduhelm seems like just the type of drug H.R. 3 would be aimed at, in trying to lower prices. Yet the bill’s chief cost-lowering mechanism wouldn’t immediately be available to apply to the drug, because it's new.
H.R. 3 uses an index of prices paid in other nations to reduce Medicare’s spending on the most expensive brand-name drugs. If passed (and that’s hardly certain), the measure would work like this. The Department of Health and Human Services would negotiate for lower prices up to 250 brand-name drugs that generate the highest spending. For these drugs, the manufacturers couldn’t charge more than 120 percent of the average prices paid in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom.
But in the case of a new drug like Aduhelm, there would be no comparable index yet.
The pricey treatment would certainly be a top candidate for price negotiation. Yet so far the drug has only been approved in the United States. It could be three or four years before enough pricing data is collected from international markets, assuming the drug gets approval from the European Union and other regulators.
“There could be a several-year period until we have this international price index,” said Sean Dickson, health policy director for the nonprofit group West Health.
So even if Congress were to give the government permission to negotiate lower prices for a new drug like Aduhelm, HHS might not be able to use its chief lever for some time.
“It’s only after enough countries have set a price that you get a price you can peg it on,” a health-care lobbyist told me. “That is one of the weaknesses.”
Still, there’s a backup mechanism.
The H.R. 3 legislation says that if there aren’t comparable prices from the six other countries, the negotiated price can’t exceed 85 percent of the U.S. average manufacturer price. In the case of Aduhelm, 85 percent of its expected list price is $47,600 for a year-long course of treatment.
Furthermore, there’s a provision in H.R. 3 that could require drugmakers to retroactively pay rebates back to the government if an index was eventually established and the earlier negotiated prices far exceeded that.
So H.R. 3 could still have an immediate dampening effect on the price of a drug like Aduhelm.
And the aim of the Democrats’ bill is to bend the cost curve on U.S. drug spending over the long term, Dickson stressed.
“So even if a drug like Aduhelm doesn’t get negotiated in the first year, that doesn’t mean H.R. 3 isn’t working,” he said.
House Democrats have made absolutely clear that H.R. 3 is a top priority this year. But whether they'll succeed is about as clear as mud at the moment, given ongoing negotiations on Capitol Hill over President Biden's infrastructure plans and questions over whether Republicans will help pass some of them.
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: An NIH study suggests the coronavirus could have been in the United States as early as December 2019.
A research study run by the National Institutes of Health found evidence of coronavirus infections in the United States weeks before the first documented cases, The Post’s Joel Achenbach reports.
The new research, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, suggests that the virus may have been spreading in the first two months of 2020. One volunteer in Illinois who gave blood on Jan. 7, tested positive for antibodies. Since antibodies usually take two weeks to develop, the researchers noted that the virus could have been present in the state as early as Dec. 24, 2019.
“This and other studies could nudge the timeline of the pandemic’s effect on the United States to earlier dates. The first case of a coronavirus infection in the United States was confirmed Jan. 20, 2020, in a patient in Everett, Wash., who had traveled from Wuhan, China, and had become symptomatic Jan. 14,” Joel writes. “But the CDC did not identify community spread of the virus — meaning, infections unrelated to travel from China — until Feb. 26.”
The new research drew on a large supply of blood samples collected by NIH as part of a long-term effort to gather health data from a large and diverse population. Researchers conducted antibody tests on samples given by 24,000 subjects between Jan. 2 and March 18, 2020. Nine of those people came up positive on both antibody tests.
OOF: The Trump administration never found a smoking gun to support a covid lab-leak origin.
"Public health officials, intelligence officers and officials at the State Department and the National Security Council labored, with varying degrees of intensity and success, to understand the origins of the virus and whether it might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a world-renowned center for coronavirus research,” The Post’s Yasmeen Abutaleb and Shane Harris report.
“We never got to a smoking gun, which perhaps most people are focused on,” said Anthony Ruggiero, who was the NSC senior director for counterproliferation and biodefense in the Trump administration. “We were trying to do an all-source review of the information that’s out there and trying to do it in the most honest way possible, which is you start with some theories or hypotheses and then see where the information takes you.”
Senior Trump officials embraced the lab-leak theory. On several occasions, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went beyond the findings reached by federal agencies and strongly implied that they had conclusive evidence that the virus emerged from a lab in Wuhan.
But the virus's origin remains a big unknown. “Last month, President Biden breathed new life into the origin mystery when he ordered intelligence agencies to redouble their efforts to determine whether the virus came from a lab and to report back to him in August,” Yasmeen and Shane report.
Some skeptical scientists have also entered the debate. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, told The Post he was “not at all convinced that a natural origin is the only explanation.” While he said that the virus features made it unlikely to be a human construct, he also said it was vital to get more information from the Chinese government. “If they really want to be exonerated from this claim of culpability, then they have got to be transparent,” Collins said.
OUCH: The nation’s largest hospital chain is cashing in on trauma centers.
The for-profit chain HCA Healthcare is charging patients up to $50,000 when it activates its trauma team charged with saving the most badly injured victims of accidents and assaults. But it’s not clear that all the patients classified as trauma victims need this level of care.
Kaiser Health News describes the case of Ed Knight, who found himself surrounded by a trauma team at Richmond, Virginia’s Chippenham Hospital, after he fell off a ladder. But his wound, which required 30 stitches, was described in hospital records as “mild.” He was charged $17,000 for the trauma team activation.
“HCA’s expansion into trauma centers alarms health policy analysts who suggest its motive is more about chasing profit than improving patient care. Data collected by the state of Florida, analyzed by KHN, shows that regional trauma cases and expensive trauma bills rise sharply after HCA opens such centers, suggesting that many patients classified as trauma victims would have previously been treated less expensively in a regular emergency room,” KHN’s Jay Hancock reports.
HCA Healthcare is the biggest U.S. hospital operator along with the Department of Veterans Affairs and runs one out of every 20 trauma centers in the country.
More in coronavirus news
- Some of the earliest states to impose pandemic lockdowns are casting off their final restrictions. California, the nation’s most populous state and the first to put in place a covid lockdown last year, has lifted almost all restrictions. New York is celebrating its own removal of most coronavirus-rules with fireworks. More than 70 percent of adults in the state have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized for comparing face masks to the Holocaust after visiting the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Greene had previously compared masking requirements to the Nazi practice of labeling Jews with the Star of David. “The Holocaust is — there’s nothing comparable to it,” Greene said. She declined, however, to walk back other controversial statements, including one comparing Democrats to Nazis, The Post’s Felicia Sonmez reports.
- Many patients who had a coronavirus infection are seeking medical treatment for new health issues, including muscle pain, breathing difficulties, high blood pressure and fatigue, according to a new study. The study tracked the health insurance records of nearly 2 million people who contracted the coronavirus and found that even people with mild or asymptomatic cases of the virus may have lingering health impacts from the infection, the New York Times’s Pam Belluck reports.
Elsewhere in health care
A charity will buy up and wipe out millions in medical debt.
“RIP Medical Debt, which uses donations to wipe out unpaid medical bills, has reached a deal with nonprofit Ballad Health, a dominant hospital system in Tennessee and Virginia, to buy debt owed by 82,000 low-income patients,” the Wall Street Journal’s Melanie Evans and Anna Wilde Mathews report.
Ballad has acknowledged that many of the patients facing medical debt should have received free care but did not get it because they lacked applications.
“The deal highlights gaps in financial-aid programs by nonprofit hospitals, which get federal, state and local tax breaks in exchange for giving back to their communities. State attorneys general, lawmakers and patient advocates have faulted hospitals for aid programs they say are hard to apply for and poorly promoted,” Melanie and Anna write.