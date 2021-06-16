“Top party aides said Tuesday that they would explore that process, called reconciliation, not only for the infrastructure package but Biden’s other goals, including the adoption of trillions of dollars in new spending to bolster federal safety net programs and combat climate change,” Tony and SMK report. “The approach theoretically could allow the parties to reach an agreement on a scaled-back bipartisan infrastructure plan that has only some of what Democrats seek, while still allowing the party to pursue its other priorities as part of a reconciliation package without having to worry about Republicans.”