On the Hill
CLIMATE CONCERNS RISE TO THE TOP: “A number of congressional Democrats erupted in fresh revolt Tuesday in response to a still-forming, bipartisan infrastructure package, arguing the nearly $1 trillion plan is likely to fall short of their ambitions to boost the economy and combat broader challenges including climate change,” our colleagues Tony Romm and Seung Min Kim report.
Democrats in… wait for it… disarray: “As the architects of the bipartisan Senate plan began pitching its contours to their fellow lawmakers on Tuesday, hoping to build political momentum, multiple Democrats — liberals in particular — lashed out at the approach.”
- “They questioned its price tag, which includes roughly $579 billion in new spending, since it is much smaller than the roughly $2.2 trillion Biden initially put forward as part of his American Jobs Plan. And they raised concerns that Senate negotiators might have traded away too many of their policy priorities in pursuit of Republican support — perhaps jeopardizing Democratic votes in the process.”
- “If they want a bipartisan infrastructure package to have the unified support of the Democratic caucus, those of us who insist on there being serious climate measures at long, long last are going to need specific assurances about how that gets done,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) told Tony and SMK of the administration.
- “I don’t think there’s going to be a great fervor for a bipartisan deal unless we’re guaranteed that we’re going to have a big bill,” Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) told them.
TL;DR: “Moving in the direction of the GOP risks alienating some in his own party, a politically unfeasible consequence given that Democrats have only the narrowest majorities in the House and Senate and simply cannot afford defections.”
A breaking point: “The dissent among Democratic ranks had been building behind the scenes for days, with lawmakers conveying publicly and privately to the White House that the administration risked losing support from their own party, particularly if they watered down key climate-change provisions in pursuit of Republican votes. In turn, the administration has quickly convened private calls with key Democrats to assuage their concerns on the issue.”
- “Party lawmakers signaled they might not support the still-emerging Senate deal unless they could secure a commitment to move trillions of dollars in additional spending focused on infrastructure and families as part of a second package, potentially at the same time. This is something that Democratic leaders had already pledged to do.”
Two tracks: While Biden figures out how he'll proceed as the contours of the Senate's bipartisan compromise emerge, Democratic leaders are pursuing what they “describe as two tracks — pursuing a bipartisan compromise while laying the procedural groundwork to forge ahead on their own using a special budgetary move that allows the Senate to adopt legislation using 51 votes instead of 60.”
- “Top party aides said Tuesday that they would explore that process, called reconciliation, not only for the infrastructure package but Biden’s other goals, including the adoption of trillions of dollars in new spending to bolster federal safety net programs and combat climate change,” Tony and SMK report. “The approach theoretically could allow the parties to reach an agreement on a scaled-back bipartisan infrastructure plan that has only some of what Democrats seek, while still allowing the party to pursue its other priorities as part of a reconciliation package without having to worry about Republicans.”
- “There are members with very justified views. Whatever you can do, bipartisan, we should try. But alongside that is the view that that won’t be enough,” Sen. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at a news conference Tuesday. “So we’re proceeding on both tracks.”
- “The White House, for its part, similarly started to lay the political groundwork for a shift in strategy. With Biden abroad, top administration officials told House Democrats at a private meeting Tuesday that they know the clock is ticking — and is keeping a close eye on the next seven to 10 days to figure out its strategy.”
- Queues up Fleetwood Mac: “It’s time for us to put on that classic song by Fleetwood Mac — it’s time for us to go our own way,” Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) said Tuesday during a news conference about the need to address climate change. “This is as clear as day. No climate, no deal. ”
Happening today: Schumer is set to meet with Democratic budget leaders to discuss the matter.
Global power
TODAY’S THE DAY: “President Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet at a historic lakeside villa in Geneva Wednesday, as relations between their countries have hit their lowest point in 30 years,” our colleague Isabelle Khurshudyan reports.
- “Both the White House and the Kremlin have attempted to temper expectations and said not to expect any breakthroughs from the meeting. Some issues expected to be covered include recent cyberattacks the United States has said originated from Russia, arms control, human rights and climate change.”
- “Biden said Washington wants ‘a stable, predictable relationship’ with Moscow. He proposed the meeting to Putin in April, after imposing new sanctions on Russia for the SolarWinds hack on various federal agencies.”
- "He's bright, he's tough, and I've found that he is, as they say when I used to play ball, a worthy adversary," Biden told reporters of Putin on Monday during a news conference.
“Mostly problematic”: But hours before the summit, “a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned that Putin’s talks with U.S. President Joe Biden 'will not be easy' or likely yield any breakthroughs," the Associated Press reports.
- “Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a few hours before the Russia-U.S. summit in Geneva on Wednesday that the topics on the broad agenda ‘are mostly problematic.’”
- “We have many long-neglected questions that need to be trawled through. That’s why President Putin is arriving with an attitude to frankly and constructively set questions and try to find solutions,” Peskov said, according to the Associated Press.
- “No, this day cannot become historic, and we shouldn’t expect any breakthroughs. The situation is too difficult in Russian-American relations,” he continued. “However, the fact that the two presidents agreed to meet and finally start to speak openly about the problems is already an achievement. We can say that without having started yet, the summit already has a positive result, but we should not await breakthroughs.”
Play-by-play: “…a decision by Biden and Putin to meet one-on-one, or break out their advisers into separate sessions, may serve as a signal that areas of potential cooperation can be fleshed out or addressed in a more fulsome manner,” CNN's Kevin Liptak and Phil Mattingly report.
- “When the meeting expands, [national security adviser Jake] Sullivan is slated to join Biden, along with veteran diplomat Victoria Nuland, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, and the National Security Council's top Russia advisers, according to a US official. John Sullivan, the US ambassador to Russia who departed Moscow in April amid raised tensions, is also expected to join.”
- “…in a sign of the strained ties, it will not include any meals and the two will hold separate news conferences rather than a joint one,” Reuters's Steve Holland and Stephanie Nebehay report.
- “'No breaking of bread,' a senior U.S. official told reporters as Biden flew to Geneva for the talks, scheduled to begin about 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) in Villa La Grange, an elegant gray mansion set in a 30-hectare (nearly 75-acre) park."
Per WSJ reporter:
“There is little expectation that the Geneva summit will radically reframe the relationship between Russia and the United States. But there is hope in Russia among both supporters and critics of Putin that it will at least stop its downward spiral. Russian officials and analysts say the talks could open the door to wider negotiations on arms control and cybersecurity, and perhaps yield concrete results in the form of Moscow and Washington lifting some restrictions on each other’s diplomatic missions.”
- Top of the agenda? Cyberweapons. “For 70 years, meetings between American presidents and Soviet or Russian leaders were dominated by one looming threat: the vast nuclear arsenals that the two nations started amassing in the 1940s, as instruments of intimidation and, if deterrence failed, mutual annihilation,” the New York Times’s David E. Sanger reports.
- “Now, as Biden prepares to meet with Putin in Geneva [today], for the first time cyberweapons are being elevated to the top of the agenda…The shift has been brewing for a decade, as Russia and the United States, the two most skilled adversaries in the cyberarena, have each turned to a growing arsenal of techniques in what has become a daily, low-level conflict. But at summit meetings, that sort of jousting was usually treated as a sideshow to the main superpower competition.”
- “The rising tempo and sophistication of recent attacks on American infrastructure — from gasoline pipelines running up the East Coast, to plants providing a quarter of America’s beef, to the operations of hospitals and the Internet itself — has revealed a set of vulnerabilities no president can ignore.”
- Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul tweeted this morning: “Don't be surprised if Putin expresses support for normalized relations with the US today. After annexing Crimea, supporting Assad, meddling in US elections, trying to assassinate Skripal, etc, to then have Biden embrace normalized relations would be a huge victory for Putin.”
The campaign
HE’S BAAAACK – AGAIN: “Former President Donald Trump will head to Ohio and Florida over the next two-and-a-half weeks to hold the kinds of mass rallies with rank-and-file supporters that fueled his White House campaigns,” USA Today’s David Jackson reports.
- “Trump is expected to stage his first post-presidential rally in the Cleveland area on June 26, and follow up with an event in the Tampa area on July 3.”
- “Trump is expected to stump for his endorsed candidates, including former White House aide Max Miller who is challenging sitting Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. Gonzalez was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump; the Ohio Republican Party recently called on Gonzalez to resign over his vote,” the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Jessie Balmert reports.
Speaking of Trump, ICYMI: “The Manhattan district attorney’s office appears to have entered the final stages of a criminal tax investigation into Donald J. Trump’s long-serving chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg, setting up the possibility he could face charges this summer, according to people with knowledge of the matter,” the New York Times's William Rashbaum, Ben Protess and Jonah Bromwich reported yesterday.
- “In recent weeks, a grand jury has been hearing evidence about Mr. Weisselberg, who is facing intense scrutiny from prosecutors as they seek his cooperation with a broader investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization, the people with knowledge of the matter said. The prosecutors have obtained Mr. Weisselberg’s personal tax returns, the people said, providing the fullest picture yet of his finances.”
- “Even as the investigation has heated up, it remains unclear whether the prosecutors will seek an indictment of Mr. Weisselberg, which would mark the first criminal charges stemming from the long-running financial fraud investigation into Mr. Trump and his family company.”
- “The investigation into Mr. Weisselberg focuses partly on whether he failed to pay taxes on valuable benefits that Mr. Trump provided him and his family over the years, including apartments and leased cars as well as tens of thousands of dollars in private school tuition for at least one of his grandchildren.”
In the agencies
JUDGE BLOCKS ADMINISTRATION’S SUSPENSION OF DRILLING LEASES: “A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters, in the first major legal roadblock for Biden’s quest to cut fossil fuel pollution and conserve public lands,” the New York Times’s Coral Davenport reports.
- “The ruling by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty, a Trump appointee, was a blow to the Biden administration because reforming the oil leasing program is a key part of its fight against climate change and to try to get more for taxpayers from fossil-fuel development on public lands,” our colleagues Joshua Partlow and Juliet Eilperin report.
- “The president and his aides had moved swiftly to curb oil and gas development in the past six months, rescinding a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and suspending drilling leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.”
- “Doughty said that the administration cannot stop leasing without congressional approval and that the fossil fuel-producing states that sued to challenge the Interior Department’s policy have ‘demonstrated a substantial threat of irreparable injury.’”
The investigations
THE GOP 21: “Twenty-one House Republicans on Tuesday voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to all police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob,” our colleague Felicia Sonmez reports.
- “The 21 Republicans who voted ‘no’ drew immediate condemnation from some of their colleagues, and the vote underscored the lingering tensions in Congress amid efforts by some GOP lawmakers to whitewash the events of that day.”
Viral
A BIPARTISAN AFFAIR: “Harris threw a private dinner party at the Naval Observatory on Tuesday night for the 16 Democratic and eight Republican women serving as U.S. senators, a gathering that came at a tense moment in negotiations on a number of the Biden administration’s biggest ambitions,” the New York Times's Annie Karni reports.
- “All 24 women in the Senate were invited. All but three — Cindy Hyde-Smith, Republican of Mississippi; Cynthia M. Lummis, Republican of Wyoming; and Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat of Arizona — attended.”
- On the menu: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) "shared a photo of cheese puffs that she said Ms. Harris, known for her love of cooking, made from scratch for the group.
- Important dessert details: “Warm strawberry Rhubarb croustades” with vanilla ice cream.