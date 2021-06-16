Unlike 2018, the two men did not appear next to one another at a news conference, instead holding separate ones, with Putin going first.
Here are a few takeaways.
1. A contrast to Trump, while avoiding direct threats
For the entirety of the Trump administration, Trump bent over backward to see the best in Putin. His defenders sought to emphasize tough measures forged by his administration, but Trump’s rhetoric was another matter entirely. Many of those measures seemed to be undertaken despite Trump, rather than because of him. Trump also had little interest in judging Russia’s human rights abuses.
Perhaps the most significant example was Trump signaling he believed Putin’s denials about 2016 interference. “I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said, as he stood next to Putin in Helsinki. “I don’t see any reason why it would be.”
Trump claimed the next day that he had misspoken and that he meant to say, “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be.” But he had repeatedly cast doubt on Russia’s culpability, and his course reversal was highly suspect.
Biden, perhaps not surprisingly, sought to strike a different tone. It was one that, somewhat similar to Trump’s, emphasized the importance of working together rather than pitching Russia as an irredeemable adversary. But unlike Trump’s, it also sought repeatedly to emphasize human rights and foreign interference like cyberattacks — albeit with relatively little specificity about consequences.
“Human rights is going to always be on the table,” Biden said. “It’s not about just going after Russia when they violate human rights. It’s about who we are. How could I be the president of the United States of America and not speak out against the violation of human rights?”
Biden added: “Understand when you run a country that does not abide by international norms and yet you need those international norms to be somehow managed, so that you can participate in the benefits that flow from them, it hurts you.”
Biden said he made no direct threats to Putin in their conversations, but he did talk generally about consequences if Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison. Those consequences generally involved Russia marginalizing itself with the international community.
“I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences of that would be devastating for Russia,” Biden said.
Biden momentarily acknowledged that his high-minded comments about human rights — rather than more directly calling out Russia and making threats — might not satisfy everyone.
“That’s not a satisfying answer: ‘Biden said he’d invade Russia’ ——you know, by the way, that was a joke. That’s not true,” Biden said. “But my generic point is it is more complicated than that.”
By the end of the news conference, Biden engaged with reporters who pressed him on the lack of specificity in his human rights comments. Biden tersely responded that the real problem for Russia in violating human rights was that it “diminishes their standing in the world.”
2. Nobody’s talking about a Cold War
Biden repeatedly downplayed the idea of a new “Cold War” between the United States and Russia, saying this wasn’t his or — he believed — Putin’s goal.
“I think that the last thing he wants now is a Cold War,” Biden said. “But I’m not quoting him, which I don’t think is appropriate.”
Biden again emphasized diplomacy rather than conflict.
“This is not a kumbaya moment, as we used to say back in the ’60s in the United States — like, let’s hug, love each other,” Biden said, while adding of Putin not wanting another Cold War: “I truly believe he thinks that. He understands that.”
3. Putin used the Jan. 6 attack to deflect on human rights
This was a key point of contention between the two news conferences.
The pro-Trump mob attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was hardly a proud moment for the United States. Rioters violently trying to overturn an election was the kind of scene you see in other, less-developed countries, but Americans liked to think it wouldn’t ever happen here.
Putin on Wednesday sought to again use the attack and its aftermath to call into question the United States’ moral high ground. He used it to deflect from questions about Russia’s human rights record, including the poisoning of Navalny.
“As for who is killing whom or are throwing whom in jail, people came to the U.S. Congress with political demands,” Putin said. “Over 400 people had criminal charges placed on them. They face prison sentences. … They’re being called domestic terrorists.”
Putin specifically cited Ashli Babbitt, a rioter who was fatally shot by police while trying to break into an area close to lawmakers.
“One person was simply shot on the spot by the police, although they were not threatening the police with any weapons. In many countries, the same thing happens that happens in our country,” Putin said. “I’d like to stress once more that we sympathize with what happened in the United States, but we have no desire to allow the same thing to happen in our country.”
Putin’s comments come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently accused the United States of “persecuting” the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. Putin later echoed those comments, speaking of the Capitol riots as if they merely had “political requests” and likening them to political prisoners by saying they were being “detained.”
Biden later called it a “ridiculous comparison.”
“It’s one thing for literally criminals to break through cordon, go into the Capitol, kill a police officer and be held accountable,” Biden said, contrasting that to “people objectively marching on the capital and saying, ‘You are not allowing me to speak freely. You’re not allowing me to do A, B, C, D.’ ”