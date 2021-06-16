Yet, when such a measure came up for a vote on Tuesday, 21 members of the House, all Republican, voted “nay” in opposition. In the abstract, this seems bizarre. But when considering the specifics — who cast those votes and why — it doesn’t.
Most votes in the House go one of two ways, passing overwhelmingly or narrowly. Since the 117th Congress began, there have been about two dozen votes that fall into that first category, with less than a tenth of representatives opposing the measure.
In total, 341 “nay” votes have been cast in opposition to those measures. Two-fifths of those votes came from 11 specific Republicans, all of whom voted “nay” on the Gold Medals. On more than half of those 27 votes, members of that group made up more than half of the “nay” votes.
In March, I suggested that this group constituted its own caucus, an aligned group that shared a common approach to governance. Since that point, the number of votes in which a handful of representatives stood in opposition has doubled, with most of those votes again coming from the same group.
Eleven voted “nay” at least nine times. All of them are more conservative than the average member of their caucus.
You’ll notice some familiar names there: Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), among others. Many of those 11 are adept at attracting media attention, in some cases as an extension of their embrace of far-right memes and conspiracy theories.
That nine-vote cutoff is arbitrary. Reduce it to eight and you loop in people like Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Greg Steube (R-Fla.). Feel free to draw the line where you wish.
It’s clear that one factor at play among this oppositional group is support for former president Donald Trump. For example, some of the opposition on the Gold Medal vote was predicated on how the attack on the Capitol was cast in the resolution. Greene told Politico that she objected to referring to the events of Jan. 6 as an “insurrection” — a standard bit of rhetoric meant to downplay the day’s events and, by extension, soften the implications of Trump’s role in their happening.
Other votes were a bit murkier. At the time I was writing in March, the most recent example was a resolution of opposition to the coup in Myanmar, a resolution that 14 Republicans opposed. That coup has been hailed by some on the far right for ousting an elected leader — something that many Trump supporters (including, for a bit, former Trump adviser Michael Flynn) would like to see happen here. Not all of the 11 members identified on the graphic above opposed that measure, but most did.
That’s an important consideration. This “caucus” is ad hoc, not necessarily acting in concert. The unifying factor is a general willingness to buck the consensus, not that there is always a coordinated effort to do so. Two of those most willing to be part of the small minority, Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Chip Roy (R-Tex.), opposed the effort to block the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, putting them in the minority of the Republican caucus overall. Massie has most often been part of these micro-minorities, casting 18 such votes. (He was the sole no vote on a measure to condemn China’s treatment of Hong Kong.)
Perhaps the best description of this group is that it constitutes a highly pro-Trump, deeply conservative and often individualistic subset of a very pro-Trump, very conservative and very individualistic Republican caucus. It is a group that includes a number of legislators who go out of their way to draw attention to themselves; one way to do so is to oppose overwhelmingly popular measures.
Calling it the “nay” caucus is probably more accurate than calling it the “me” caucus, but you may call it what you wish.