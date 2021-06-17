It’s not entirely true that opinions of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, only turned around once the 2016 election passed. Views of the legislation did start to improve once people began enrolling in it — but only enough to reverse the plunge that followed the 2012 election (and that paralleled Obama’s own sagging popularity). It was simply this new part of government that people had to deal with and, despite Republican desk-pounding about repealing it, everyone understood wasn’t going to go anywhere. Obama wasn’t going to sign a bill that unwound the effort and it had already survived scrutiny by the Supreme Court in 2012. So it just lingered.