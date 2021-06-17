In a secret recording, a little-known GOP congressional candidate in one of Florida’s most competitive districts threatened to send a Russian and Ukrainian "hit squad” against a fellow Republican opponent to make her “disappear.” “During a 30-minute call with a conservative activist that was recorded before he became a candidate, William Braddock repeatedly warned the activist to not support GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna in the Republican primary for a Tampa Bay-area congressional seat because he had access to assassins. The seat is being vacated by Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who is running for governor,” Politico’s Marc Caputo reports. “ ‘I really don't want to have to end anybody's life for the good of the people of the United States of America,’ Braddock said at one point in the conversation last week. ... ‘That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a f---ing speed bump in the road. She's a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood.’ ”