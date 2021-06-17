This is actually a fairly common factor in discussions of race. Many Americans, having grown up experiencing or learning about the Jim Crow South and the overt manifestations of racism seen in segregation or the actions of the Ku Klux Klan, tend to associate racism specifically with those sorts of things. Put another way, many Americans appear to think of racism solely in the context of the sorts of overt anti-Black displays that are documented in black-and-white photos from middle-school history books. This also explains why many seem to think that the fight against racism reached its apex with Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I have a dream” speech — it is depicted as a high-water mark in that particular fight. Conveniently, King’s landmark speech also established the I-don’t-see-color excuse for not looking much more deeply at racial issues.