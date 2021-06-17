Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in 1865. On June 19 of that year, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Tex., where they informed residents of the former Confederate state that all enslaved people were now free. Juneteenth has been a holiday in that state since 1980.
Calls to make Juneteenth a federal holiday grew during last year’s protests focused on racial injustice. Somewhat suddenly, those calls were heeded this week, with 50 Republican senators joining the vast majority of the Republican House caucus in approving the measure. (Fourteen Republicans objected, including two from Texas itself.)
There’s something incongruous about that support, certainly. In recent months, there’s been a broad backlash on the political right against how and when racism is discussed in schools. That backlash has often centered on the concept of “critical race theory,” a specific academic discipline the title of which has been appropriated to apply to a broad range of race-related curriculums and discussions. Fox News and other conservative media outlets have joined Republican elected officials in offering sweeping condemnations of lesson plans centered on race — and yet here are Republicans in Congress rubber-stamping Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
And yet there’s nothing particularly incongruous here at all.
Consider this exchange between the New York Time’s Astead Herndon and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.
That, in a nutshell, is the point. The difference between embracing Juneteenth and embracing education on the persistence of racism in American society and institutions is the difference between an evil that has been addressed and an injustice that is ongoing. Declaring support for Juneteenth (as Shapiro has in the past) is a way of pronouncing opposition to a very specific and very obvious form of racism — and can provide a way to say you’re doing something for those who are concerned about the more insidious forms racism takes.
This is actually a fairly common factor in discussions of race. Many Americans, having grown up experiencing or learning about the Jim Crow South and the overt manifestations of racism seen in segregation or the actions of the Ku Klux Klan, tend to associate racism specifically with those sorts of things. Put another way, many Americans appear to think of racism solely in the context of the sorts of overt anti-Black displays that are documented in black-and-white photos from middle-school history books. This also explains why many seem to think that the fight against racism reached its apex with Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I have a dream” speech — it is depicted as a high-water mark in that particular fight. Conveniently, King’s landmark speech also established the I-don’t-see-color excuse for not looking much more deeply at racial issues.
So we get that Herndon-Shapiro interaction. Herndon’s point is specifically that Juneteenth emerged at a moment when discussion of the tendrils of slavery is being curtailed. Shapiro’s rejoinder is that Juneteenth simply deals with the end of slavery. That’s the crux of the debate: how racism endures despite the end of obvious institutional manifestations of it versus simply recognizing the end of the obvious manifestations. Giving a thumbs up to Juneteenth is, for many, a way of respecting calls for recognizing the role of slavery in the United States by recognizing the role of slavery as it existed until 1865.
In recent years, the Black Lives Matter movement has drawn new attention to the ways in which institutions still exhibit signs of embedded racism, a line of argument that mirrors critical race theory. While focused largely on how Black Americans are treated by police, it has also increased awareness of how systems more broadly can exhibit racism. One result of that focus was that in 2018, for the first time on record, more Americans saw the weaker economic position of Black Americans as being a function of ongoing discrimination than saw it being a function of inherent flaws in Black people.
That movement, though, also overlapped with an insecurity among White Americans, particularly Republicans, on issues of race. As I’ve noted, the broad pushback on teaching “critical race theory” — which, again, has become a catchall phrase for all manner of race-related instructional systems — overlaps with a sense among Republicans that White Americans face as much discrimination as non-Whites, if not more. Discussion of race is often framed as being necessarily critical of Whites, reinforcing that sense.
It’s important to note that most Americans admit that they aren’t particularly familiar with “critical race theory” or its tenets. Earlier this week, YouGov released polling conducted for The Economist that explored the extent to which Americans were familiar with the concept.
Only about a quarter of Americans said they’d heard “a lot” about the theory, though nearly half of those who said they’d voted for President Donald Trump in 2020 made that claim. About two-thirds of Americans overall said they’d heard at least a little about it.
When those who said they’d heard at least a little were asked if they thought they had a good idea of what critical race theory actually was, only about half said they did. That’s half of the two-thirds of the country that said they’d heard at least a little about it, remember — meaning that only about a third of the country feels as though they have a good idea of what the theory entails. Which, of course, doesn’t mean that they actually do.
Among Trump voters, more than half said they have a good idea of what critical race theory is. Of that group, nearly all (91 percent) say they view it unfavorably and about the same number (94 percent) declare it to be bad for America. Among independents who have heard at least a little about it and think they have a good idea of what it’s about, about 7-in-10 hold similarly negative opinions.
It’s useful to point out here how the Civil Rights movement was considered at the time.
In December 1963, a few months after King’s speech, NORC asked Americans how they viewed the efforts of Black Americans to secure their rights. About as many respondents said those efforts were “generally violent” as “generally peaceful.” Four-in-10 said that the push for equal rights was being driven by some group other than Black Americans, with a plurality of that group identifying Communists and the like as the driving force.
In July 1964, Gallup asked Americans to identify from a group of prominent Americans those for whom they had the most and least respect. Forty-two percent of Americans said that King was the person for whom they had the least respect, edged out only by Alabama’s segregationist governor George Wallace at 47 percent. Seventeen percent said that King was the person for whom they had the most respect, compared to 62 percent who identified FBI director J. Edgar Hoover in that way. A few months later, Hoover would call King “the most notorious liar in the country.” Shortly after that, one of Hoover’s deputies sent King an anonymous letter encouraging him to take his own life.
The point is simple. Discussions of contentious things get contentious. It’s much easier to celebrate a struggle that has ended than to lean into a struggle that’s ongoing. It is not paradoxical for a politician to support a holiday that recognizes the end of overt racism while opposing efforts to uncover more subtle manifestations of it.
In fact, it’s entirely consistent.