This is largely a function of how many of those households fall in rural or less densely populated areas. The graphs below use the same format, but instead of slicing the household groups up by 2020 vote, they’re sliced up by population density, as categorized by the Pew Research Center. So you see that the dark orange slices in the outer circles are far larger than the inner circles — meaning that rural households make up a disproportionate segment of households without computers or Internet.