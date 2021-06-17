Here’s what to know:
Biden to sign bill establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday
Biden, having returned to the White House from his first trip abroad as president, plans Thursday to sign into law legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
The planned East Room event will take place a day after the House voted overwhelmingly to commemorate the day marking the end of slavery in Texas by establishing the first new federal holiday since 1983. That’s when lawmakers voted to establish Martin Luther King Jr. Day after a 15-year fight to commemorate the assassinated civil rights leader.
The vote was heralded by the bill’s supporters as a milestone in efforts to foster greater recognition of the horrors of slavery in the United States and the long history of inequality that followed emancipation and continues to this day.
According to the White House, both Biden and Vice President Harris plan to deliver remarks as part of the signing ceremony, which comes amid a larger reckoning about America’s turbulent history with racism.
Bipartisan infrastructure pitch gains steam on Capitol Hill
A bipartisan group of senators sketching out an infrastructure proposal expanded their base of support Wednesday, even as they continue to haggle over how to pay for billions of dollars in new spending in line with Biden’s vision for a massive overhaul of the nation’s public works system.
The initial framework, written by the likes of Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and seven other senators, falls far short of the sweeping infrastructure proposal that Biden has pitched, yet aims to try to satisfy the president’s hunger for bipartisanship.
But their efforts received a big boost Wednesday, when 11 more senators joined the original 10 and said they supported the still-unreleased blueprint of a deal. The group now includes 11 Republicans, nine Democrats and one independent who caucuses with the Democrats. All told, they account for a fifth of the entire chamber.
Biden apologizes for snapping at CNN reporter over Putin questions
As Biden turned to walk off the stage following a news conference in Geneva after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a reporter shouted out one final question.
“Why are you so confident [Putin] will change his behavior, Mr. President?” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked.
The president, who had already turned away from the clutch of journalists, threw up his hands and started back toward the reporters while wagging his finger.
Biden’s strategy of pessimism ekes out progress with Putin
GENEVA — In a political career spanning four decades, President Biden has seen American presidents from both parties try to transform the U.S. relationship with Russia only to leave office disappointed.
In his first meeting as commander in chief with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden intended not to make the same mistake.
He would make no overtures for a reset in relations, and his pessimism about the prospects of changing Putin’s mind on issues such as human rights would inform his actions.
“This is not about trust. This is about self-interest,” he told reporters at a news conference in Switzerland after a three-hour summit on Wednesday. “This is not a kumbaya moment.”
Manchin outlines demands on voting legislation, creating an opening for potential Democratic compromise
Sen. Joe Manchin III, the lone Senate Democrat who is not sponsoring a sweeping voting rights and campaign finance bill, has outlined for the first time a list of policy demands on election legislation — opening the door to a possible compromise that could counter a bevy of Republican-passed laws that have rolled back ballot access in numerous states.
A three-page memo circulated by Manchin’s office this week indicates the West Virginia centrist’s willingness to support key provisions of the For the People Act, the marquee Democratic bill that the House passed in March — including provisions mandating at least two weeks of early voting and measures meant to eliminate partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts.
But Manchin’s memo also sketches out several provisions that have historically been opposed by most Democrats, including backing an ID requirement for voters and the ability of local election officials to purge voter rolls using other government records.
GOP congressman refuses to shake hands with D.C. police officer who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6
Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.), who voted against awarding police officers the Congressional Gold Medal for their bravery in protecting the U.S. Capitol against violent, pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6, refused to shake hands with D.C. police officer Michael Fanone on Wednesday.
Fanone was beaten unconscious after he voluntarily rushed to the Capitol to help defend it from those who breached the building. He suffered a concussion and a mild heart attack. In the months since, Fanone has been one of the leading voices pushing back against Republicans who have sought to downplay the severity of what happened Jan. 6.
Fanone, joined by Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, returned to the Capitol on Wednesday, the day after 21 House Republicans voted against the Gold Medal resolution, in an effort to meet them and tell his story.
Justice Dept. drops John Bolton book lawsuit, won’t charge the ex-security aide who became Trump’s scathing critic
The Justice Department has abandoned its effort to claw back profits from a book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton and has closed a grand jury investigation into whether he criminally mishandled classified information without charging him, according to court filings and Bolton’s defense attorney.
In a one-sentence court filing Wednesday, the Justice Department asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit it filed in a failed attempt to block the release last June of Bolton’s White House memoir, “The Room Where It Happened.” The filing indicated that each side would pay its own legal fees.
Justice Department officials also notified Bolton’s defense team that it was closing all aspects of his case, his attorney said.
Texas governor puts $250 million down payment on a border wall
AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday he was putting a $250 million down payment on a state-led project to build “hundreds of miles” of border wall as part of a security plan he said was made necessary by the federal government’s neglect of communities along the state’s international river boundary with Mexico.
Flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) and more than two dozen cheering Texas lawmakers, Abbott (R) signed documents authorizing several actions to address a “tidal wave” of immigration that he said is overwhelming border law enforcement and stoking acrimony in some communities.
Abbott, who is seeking a third term in 2022 and was recently endorsed by former president Donald Trump, opened his remarks by crediting the previous administration’s policies for slowing migration and by tying his state’s perceived woes to the Biden administration’s dismantling of those programs. Trump announced Tuesday that he has accepted Abbott’s invitation to visit the border this month.