Conspiracy theorists, Trump supporters and Republican lawmakers are still pushing for recounts in various states around the country; the Justice Department Inspector General is now investigating the Trump Justice Department's 2018 move to subpoena Apple and seek lawmakers' data; and the picture of just how far reaching Trump's push to use federal law enforcement to support his unfounded claims of voter fraud and a stolen election is becoming increasingly clearer.
- “They wanted the Justice Department to explore false claims that Dominion Voting Systems machines had been manipulated to alter votes in one county in Michigan. They asked officials about the U.S. government filing a Supreme Court challenge to the results in six states that Joe Biden won. The president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, even shared with acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen a link to a YouTube video that described an outlandish plot in which the election had been stolen from Trump through the use of military satellites controlled in Italy,” our colleagues Matt Zapotosky, Rosalind Helderman, Amy Gardner and Karoun Demirjian report on the new details laid out in hundreds of pages of emails and other documents released earlier this week by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
The documents confirm some previous reporting — like the Wall Street Journal's scoop in January that Trump had pressed the DOJ to have the Supreme Court invalidate Biden's victory.
But as a whole, they further illuminate just how far Trump and his allies pushed the Justice Department “to the brink of crisis,” our colleagues report of Trump's final months in office. “The requests far surpassed the bounds of normalcy, threatening to drag law enforcement into a sitting president’s attempts to overturn the election.”
“The new emails show that three-week period leading up to Jan. 6 was a searing test of senior Justice officials. The department did examine some claims, and top officials forwarded some of the material from Trump allies to U.S. attorneys in Michigan and Pennsylvania. But they resisted the push to file a case with the Supreme Court seeking to challenge the election results,” per Matt, Rosalind, Amy and Karoun.
- “Ultimately, Trump’s pressure campaign seemed to resonate more with his supporters who came to D.C. to protest Jan. 6 — and then violently overran the U.S. Capitol — than with those in his own Justice Department.”
Attorney General William P. Barr was one of the top officials to break with Trump and stave off the pressure from House Republicans to appoint a special counsel to investigate voter fraud. But after Barr's resignation in December, Trump immediately ratcheted up his pressure campaign on then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and other top officials.
- “Over the course of just a few hours on the afternoon of New Year’s Day, Meadows, the chief of staff, sent Rosen three emails flagging possible problems with the election — including fraud allegations in Georgia and New Mexico and the YouTube link with its claim of an Italian plot.”
Trump did find one sympathetic official at the DOJ: “Through a Pennsylvania lawmaker, Trump had connected with a top Justice Department official: Jeffrey Bossert Clark, who was then running both the Environment and Natural Resources Division and Civil Division. And Clark, unlike others in the department, was more sympathetic to Trump’s claims of fraud.”
- “According to people familiar with the matter, Clark became particularly focused on Georgia, trying to persuade department leaders to issue a letter that argued that state’s elections were affected by fraud, and that — as a consequence — its lawmakers should disregard the results and appoint their own electors.”
- When it became clear that Trump was planning on proceeding with a plan to replace Rosen with Clark, Rosen and his top lieutenants told the White House that installing Clark would lead to mass resignation at the agency.
Rosen stayed in place but “Trump was not satisfied” and “complained that he wanted to fire [Byung J. “BJay”] Pak, the Atlanta U.S. attorney, who he felt was not doing enough to uncover fraud. The people said participants told the president that Pak intended to leave anyway and that he need not take such a step.” He resigned the next morning and was replaced by “Bobby Christine, then the U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Georgia, whom Trump viewed as more amenable to his voter fraud claims.”
Global power
GRAND OPENING, NOT-SO-GRAND CLOSING: “No one peered admiringly into anyone’s soul. No one called anyone a killer. By all appearances, President Biden’s much-anticipated meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia was not warm, but neither was it hot,” the New York Times’s Peter Baker reports.
- “The fact that Biden and Putin offered their judgments at separate news conferences was itself a telling sign of the coolness in the relationship. Since 1989, when President George H.W. Bush and President Mikhail Gorbachev of the Soviet Union addressed reporters together after a summit meeting in Malta, joint media appearances have been the standard for American and Russian leaders.”
- But what did we expect? “Even before Biden met with Putin, expectations were low,” CNN’s Matthew Chance and Luke McGee write. “Beyond some basic commitments on reinstating diplomats and agreeing to open ‘constructive’ dialogue with the U.S. on issues like cyber security and foreign policy, Putin gave no indication that the two leaders’ first face-to-face meeting on Wednesday had compelled a change of heart.”
- “No number of friendly words, it seems, will stop the Russian leader from continuing to forcefully pursuing his political agenda both at home in Russia and abroad with near total impunity.”
The technocrats modestly prevail: Biden “would make no overtures for a reset in relations, and his pessimism about the prospects of changing Putin’s mind on issues such as human rights would inform his actions,” our colleague John Hudson reports from Geneva. “In setting up the meeting in the Swiss lakeside city, Biden’s aides left nothing to chance.”
- “To avoid falling short of expectations, they played down the likelihood of even modest accomplishments. To avoid appearing weak, they negotiated that Putin would arrive at the venue first, eliminating the chances that the Russian leader would keep the U.S. president waiting by showing up late — a frequent Putin psychological tactic. To avoid any surprises, they decided against holding a joint news conference, which might prompt moments of spontaneity and improvisation.”
- “With expectations set low and pushed even lower by the talks’ ending earlier than expected, Putin and Biden emerged from the meetings with a pleasant surprise: incremental progress on a handful of issues… Both presidents agreed on returning their ambassadors to their posts. Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov and U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan have been away from their missions for months, imperiling diplomacy at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions."
- “The two sides also agreed to resume long-stalled strategic stability talks aimed at reducing the risks of unintentional conflict between the two nuclear powers, according to a joint communique issued after the meeting. They also decided to organize meetings of experts to hold consultations on cybersecurity, in particular on which types of infrastructure should be considered “out of bounds” or “off-limits” to destructive cyberattacks, said a senior U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive discussions.”
On the Hill
THE TALKS… CONTINUE: “A bipartisan group of senators sketching out an infrastructure proposal expanded their base of support Wednesday, even as they continue to haggle over how to pay for billions of dollars in new spending in line with Biden’s vision for a massive overhaul of the nation’s public works system,” our colleagues Seung Min Kim and Tony Romm report.
- “The initial framework, written by the likes of Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and seven other senators, falls far short of the sweeping infrastructure proposal that Biden has pitched, yet aims to try to satisfy the president’s hunger for bipartisanship.”
- “But their efforts received a big boost Wednesday, when 11 more senators joined the original 10 and said they supported the still-unreleased blueprint of a deal. The group now includes 11 Republicans, nine Democrats and one independent who caucuses with the Democrats. All told, they account for a fifth of the entire chamber.”
Not so fast. “Even as they rallied support for their plan, however, Senate Democrats huddled privately Wednesday to devise a path forward for trillions of dollars in additional spending in infrastructure improvements and other economic initiatives that may not make it into a bipartisan deal.”
- “Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) repeated his intention to pursue the party’s agenda on two tracks — brokering a compromise on infrastructure while advancing Biden’s other proposals [via] reconciliation.”
🛑Pump the brakes. “A handful of liberals in the Senate have threatened to vote against the bipartisan deal, which they say does not do enough to fight climate change or income inequality,” CNBC’s Jacob Pramuk reports.
The policies
CONGRESS VOTES TO MAKE JUNETEENTH A FEDERAL HOLIDAY: “Congress on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday, elevating the day marking the end of slavery in Texas to a national commemoration of emancipation amid a larger reckoning about America’s turbulent history with racism,” our colleague Mike DeBonis reports.
- “The vote was heralded by the bill’s supporters as a milestone in the effort to foster a greater recognition of the horrors of slavery in the United States and the long history of inequality that followed emancipation and continues to this day.”
- Biden is expected to sign the bill today.
A sticky situation: “The long-awaited move to nationally commemorate the day of June 19, 1865 — when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, were told they had been freed nearly three years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation — comes at a time when conversations about slavery, race, and racism in schools have become a political and cultural flash point fueled by right-wing media and conservative activists,” BuzzFeed’s Tasneem Nashrulla writes.
- “Republican lawmakers pushing to ban critical race theory in schools have mischaracterized it, claiming it teaches children to hate each other, their country, and police officers … [and] as of Wednesday, at least 21 states had introduced bills that would limit teaching critical race theory or restrict discussions of racism, while five states have signed such bills into law.”
- “Cliff Albright, the co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter, told BuzzFeed News it was ironic for the government to mark Juneteenth as a holiday at the same time conservatives push for laws that might make it challenging to explain to schoolchildren why they have the day off.
- “By telling them what the holiday is, you run the risk of teaching critical race theory — which is just history.”
Meanwhile, voting rights legislation is finally coming into focus – more from DeBonis: “Sen. Joe Manchin III, the lone Senate Democrat who is not sponsoring a sweeping voting rights and campaign finance bill, has outlined for the first time a list of policy demands on election legislation — opening the door to a possible compromise that could counter a bevy of Republican-passed laws that have rolled back ballot access in numerous states."
- “A three-page memo circulated by Manchin’s office this week indicates the West Virginia centrist’s willingness to support key provisions of the For the People Act, including provisions mandating at least two weeks of early voting and measures meant to eliminate partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts.”
- “The list of demands is, on one hand, good news for congressional Democrats, who have been seeking a way forward by perhaps passing a narrower piece of legislation more closely targeted to the GOP-passed state voting restrictions.”
- “But Manchin’s demands — particularly his support for mandatory voter ID laws — could alienate fellow Democrats and create divisions in his party.”
Speaking of… The Intercept's Lee Fang and Ryan Grim revealed that the senator, on a private Zoom call with several billionaire investors and corporate executives, “told the donors that he needed help flipping a handful of Republicans from no to yes on the January 6 commission to strip the ‘far left’ of their best argument against the filibuster.”
- “When it came to Sen. Roy Blunt, a moderate Missouri Republican who voted no on the commission, Manchin offered a creative solution. ‘Roy Blunt is a great, just a good friend of mine, a great guy,’ Manchin said. ‘Roy is retiring. If some of you all who might be working with Roy in his next life could tell him, that’d be nice and it’d help our country. That would be very good to get him to change his vote. And we’re going to have another vote on this thing. That’ll give me one more shot at it.’”
- More from Manchin on the call: “What I’m asking for, I need to go back, I need to find three more Republican, good Republican senators that will vote for the commission. So at least we can tamp down where people say, ‘Well, Republicans won’t even do the simple lift, common sense of basically voting to do a commission that was truly bipartisan.’ It just really emboldens the far left saying, ‘I told you, how’s that bipartisan working for you now, Joe?’”
- 👀: “The call included several billionaire investors and corporate executives, among them Louis Bacon, chief executive of Moore Capital Management; Kenneth D. Tuchman, founder of global outsourcing company TeleTech; and Howard Marks, the head of Oaktree Capital, one of the largest private equity firms in the country. The Zoom participant log included a dial-in from Tudor Investment Corporation, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. Also present was a roster of heavy-hitting political influencers, including Republican consultant Ron Christie and [Joe] Lieberman, who serves as a representative of No Labels and now advises corporate interests.”
In the agencies
ECONOMIC LIFTOFF?: “Federal Reserve officials signaled on Wednesday that they expected to raise interest rates from rock bottom sooner than they had previously forecast and that they were taking baby steps toward reducing their vast bond purchases — tweaks that, together, demonstrated their increasing confidence that the economy would rebound robustly from the pandemic,” the New York Times’s Jeanna Smialek reports.
- “The new snapshots of the economy come as the Fed and White House are facing increasing criticism from the GOP and some economists that trillions of dollars of stimulus spending, combined with low interest rates and the Fed’s other economic supports, are now overheating and endangering the economy,” our colleagues Rachel Siegel and Jeff Stein report.
- “For its part, the Fed expects prices for certain goods and services to continue to rise over the next few months, especially in industries with backlogged supply chains. However, the Fed also expects that the labor market will keep building strength. And while the central bank isn’t ready to stem inflation by raising interest rates just yet, Chair Jerome H. Powell sent the message that the Fed is keeping a close eye on inflation.”
Viral
