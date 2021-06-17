Overall, Monmouth finds the president falling below 50 percent approval for the first time, an uptick in worry about the direction of the country, and a dip in approval for the Democratic-run Congress. The Biden administration's spending plans are still largely unopposed outside the Republican base. Support for the American Rescue Plan has barely budged, and is still popular (51 percent support) with White voters who lack college degrees, the large demographic least supportive of Biden. Support for a new infrastructure bill is at 68 percent overall, and support for the social welfare package that Democrats want to pass next (and many would have liked to merge with this bill) is nearly as high. At the same time, two-thirds of voters say they're worried about inflation, exactly the weapon Republicans have deployed to degrade support for any new spending bills.