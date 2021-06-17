This setting radicalizes Iran’s behavior in two ways. First, the IRGC is advancing its international ambition without coordination with the administration — but the administration is responsible for the economic setback caused by IRGC policies. And second, Iran’s supreme leader and his subordinates have allocated ample resources to constrain the power of elected presidents. The election of Raisi could merge the authority and responsibility in Iran and alleviate the rivalry between the elected branch and IRGC, especially because the new president will have no choice but to seek relief from sanctions to ease the government’s access to blocked assets and allow Iran to resume regular sales of oil.