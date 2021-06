by Josh Dawsey: “As he sat chomping pieces of melon in a building his campaign shares with a massage salon in Flushing, Queens, [front-runner Eric] Adams described the threats plaguing New York: Heroin users shooting up in Washington Square Park. Stray bullets killing children in the borough. A recent daytime shooting in Times Square. “No one is getting on the train,” he said. “I talk to people, and they say, ‘I can’t afford to take an Uber, but I took an Uber.’ There’s a state of any and everything goes in this city … The city’s new ranked-choice voting — in which voters pick their preferences if their first choice is eliminated — has made it difficult to assess the race, according to strategists and consultants. No one knows how many people will vote. And in rough-and-tumble New York politics, there is always a possibility for a final surprise.”