The ETH/PRIO data set finds that 87 of the 142 cease-fires declared in Syria had fixed time frames, which implies that the halting of violence was never intended to be anything other than temporary. In all, 39 of these cease-fires were unilaterally declared, meaning that only one party officially committed to each of the truces. Asad declared 30 of these cease-fires. These suspensions of combat also appear to be motivated less by a will to end the conflict and more by political strategy, for example, to elicit goodwill from the international community.