Again: election interference. Again: human rights. Again: cyberattacks. Trump declined to focus on these things when he appeared with Putin. There was essentially nothing in his news conference geared toward holding “Russia accountable.” Biden might not have been as specific as some would have liked on things like human rights, but he at least brought them up and criticized Russia for them. Trump, by contrast, declined to and regularly suggested the United States shouldn’t judge Russia’s human rights record.