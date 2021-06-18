The fresh focus comes as coronavirus cases are declining and jurisdictions are dropping restrictions, but as the country is also on track to fall short of Biden’s goal of administering at least one vaccination shot to 70 percent of adults by July 4.
Here’s what to know:
Children and other relatives of Biden aides get administration jobs
Barely a week into office, President Biden made a promise that signaled a sharp break from his predecessor: No member of his family would be involved in government.
But that vow did not extend to his senior staff and their relatives. In the first few months of Biden’s presidency, at least five children of his top aides have secured coveted jobs in the new administration. They include two sons and a daughter of the White House counselor, the daughter of a deputy White House chief of staff and the daughter of the director of presidential personnel.
The pattern — which continued this week with the Treasury Department’s announcement that it was hiring J.J. Ricchetti, son of Biden counselor Steve Ricchetti — has drawn concerns from ethics experts, diversity advocates and others. They say it is disappointing that Biden didn’t shift even further from the practices of Donald Trump’s presidency, which they felt reeked of nepotism and cronyism.
Fact Checker: Schumer’s false claim that no Democrats supported new voting restrictions
“It’s what they do in dictatorships: Manipulate the vote instead of counting it accurately. Georgia, Iowa, Montana, Florida, Alabama, Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Arkansas — this is where some of these policies that I just mentioned are now law.”
“The actions in state legislatures were totally partisan. None of these voter-suppression laws were passed with bipartisan support, not one.”
— Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), in a floor speech June 17
Schumer didn’t mince words, calling a raft of new voting restrictions adopted this year by Republican-led states “despicable,” “antidemocratic” and “what they do in dictatorships.”
Harris heading to Atlanta for events on vaccines, voting
Harris is scheduled to head to Atlanta on Friday for events focused on boosting coronavirus vaccinations and advancing voting rights.
The vice president’s itinerary includes a tour of a pop-up vaccination site at Ebenezer Baptist Church followed by what is being billed as a “vaccination mobilization event” at Clark Atlanta University.
Biden has asked Harris to help boost vaccinations, particularly in parts of the country where they are lagging, ahead of his July 4 goal to administer at least one shot to 70 percent of U.S. adults.
While in Atlanta, Harris will also tend to another part of her portfolio by convening a conversation on voting rights with community leaders at Clark Atlanta University, a historically black research university.
Earlier this month, during an event marking the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Biden announced that Harris would focus on voting rights at a time when Republican-led state legislatures are moving to place new restrictions on balloting.
In Washington, Senate Republicans vowed Thursday to block federal voting legislation from advancing later this month.
That legislation aims in part to overrule provisions contained in GOP-passed state laws that have placed restrictions on early voting, mail-in voting, ballot drop boxes and other policies that make it easier to cast a ballot.
Biden to speak about the pandemic as the country is on track to fall short of his vaccination goal
Biden plans to speak to the nation Friday about the pandemic as coronavirus cases are declining and jurisdictions are dropping restrictions but the country is on track to fall short of his goal of administering at least one vaccination shot to 70 percent of adults by July 4.
The president is scheduled to deliver his remarks from the State Dining Room of the White House.
Vaccination rates vary enormously across states: Some states have given at least one dose to two-thirds of the people, while others have given it to slightly more than one-third.
At the beginning of the month, Biden announced a raft of new private-sector initiatives to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.
Declaring June a “national month of action,” the administration sought to incentivize Americans who are hesitant about getting vaccinated with perks including free food delivery, baseball tickets, Xboxes and chances to win cruise tickets, groceries for a year and free airline flights.
The White House also announced the launch of a handful of community-based outreach initiatives, including blanketing local media, providing colleges with resources and launching an effort to recruit 1,000 Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons across the country.
Later Friday, Biden plans to travel to Wilmington, Del., where he is scheduled to spend the weekend at home.
Ronny Jackson said Trump aced a cognitive test. Now he’s demanding Biden take one, citing ‘mental impairment.’
In 2018, White House physician Ronny Jackson stood before a room of reporters and praised then-President Donald Trump’s cognitive state as “very sharp” and “very intact.” The president, Jackson boasted, had aced a cognitive assessment meant to disprove claims that his mental health was deteriorating.
Now Jackson is demanding that Biden take the same test and make the results public.
Jackson, who won a Texas congressional race last year as a Republican, and 13 other GOP lawmakers signed a letter on Thursday claiming that Biden has shown signs of poor mental state and should take the test to prove otherwise.
Analysis: In nationalizing Juneteenth, the U.S. is still late to the hemisphere’s party
On Thursday, Biden signed a bill establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
The day marks the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news that enslaved people were free two months after the Confederate surrender that ended the Civil War. In the years that followed, Black Americans embraced the announcement of liberation for enslaved Texans as a moment of national emancipation.
The day was already an official holiday in some states, but it now gets elevated to rare national status.
At the White House signing ceremony, Harris, the first Black woman to be elected vice president, said it was incumbent on Americans to remember this moment when once-enslaved people seized their freedom.
Supreme Court’s pro-ACA decision spurs both parties to new strategies
The decision by a conservative Supreme Court to uphold the Affordable Care Act could usher in an end of a bitter, 11-year drive to get rid of the law, as both parties immediately began scrambling to recalibrate their strategies with a sense that the political reality of health care was immutably altered.
Some Republicans conceded Thursday that, after a decade of repeal votes, political campaigns and legal challenges, their quest to nullify the entire law probably is dead. Confronted with a 7-2 ruling that marked the third time the high court has preserved the law, some GOP members of Congress suggested that they would, instead, start plotting legislatively to trim back parts of it.
Biden and his fellow Democrats, for their part, see in the court decision a springboard to build on the 2,000-page statute.
McConnell vows to block voting legislation, spurning Manchin’s compromise offer
Senate Republicans vowed Thursday to block voting rights legislation from advancing later this month, rejecting a key Democratic senator’s compromise offer that adopted some GOP ideas in a bid to break partisan gridlock on the issue.
The pledge from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) all but guarantees that Republicans will filibuster a sweeping voting bill that Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is sending to the floor Tuesday.
Parts of the bill are meant to overrule provisions contained in a host of GOP-passed state laws that have placed restrictions on early voting, mail-in voting, ballot drop boxes and other policies that make it easier to cast a ballot, in response to former president Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election.
U.S. diplomats in Afghanistan on lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak
Staff members at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan are on lockdown after an outbreak of coronavirus cases, U.S. officials said Thursday, an episode that has strained medical resources and compounded challenges for U.S. personnel as military forces withdraw.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said a local staff member has died and scores more have been infected in a “significant” outbreak at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
Price, speaking to reporters in a phone briefing, said the embassy has “adjusted operations to ensure the continued safety, security and health of our staff,” a move that has included requiring employees to confine themselves almost entirely to their quarters within the bunkerlike facility.
Newly released video shows former NYPD cop striking officer with flagpole during Capitol riot, DOJ says
A previously unpublished video of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 captures an alleged rioter wielding a flagpole while brawling with a police officer as violence unfolded outside the building.
The Justice Department identified the man as Thomas Webster, 54, a Marine veteran and retired New York Police Department officer. The man screams profanities at officers, striking at least one with a flagpole before tackling him to the ground in a 56-second clip from the officer’s body camera, which was released Thursday.
This is the second such video shared with more than a dozen news outlets that have sued for access to evidence that has been gathered by the Justice Department and made available to judges but not the public, CNN first reported.