There are many Americans who went from apolitical in 2016 to fervent, die-hard Trump supporters in the five years since. Few, though, have the financial resources of Mike Lindell — supplemented by the “Lindell Legal Offense Fund,” a solicitation effort that Lindell is promoting. With that cash in hand and with the former president muffled by his bans from social media in the months since Trump left office, Lindell has taken up the public fight on Trump’s behalf. He started his own social-media platform centered on free speech (but banning some swear words). He’s been holding events in support of Trump, including a rally last weekend in Wisconsin.