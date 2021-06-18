In Utah, legislation to purge deceased voters from the state’s master list passed the legislature unanimously. “These were not the kinds of things, for example, that we saw in the state of Georgia,” Matthew Burbank, a political scientist at the University of Utah, told KUER NPR Utah. “Where it’s very clear that the state legislature was — in the guise of cleaning up the election process — just making it more difficult, particularly for minority voters. And that’s in a state where you have a very substantial proportion of minority voters. You don’t really have that here. And so I think Republicans didn’t feel like that was something that they were going to do in the state of Utah.”