But increasingly, key elements of the conservative movement have expressed another relevant objection involving Capitol Police officers’ conduct that day: suggesting Ashli Babbitt was a martyr.
Babbitt was the 35-year-old veteran whom a Capitol Police officer shot and killed while she was breaking into a sensitive area of the Capitol. In April, the Capitol Police officer who shot her was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting. But of late, pressing for answers on Babbitt’s death has become a cause celebre among some conservative activists.
What’s perhaps most notable about the effort is how slowly it has built. We had the graphic video of Babbitt’s death almost immediately after the Capitol riot. Very little has been added to the record since then, beyond the officer’s being cleared two months ago. But as the questioning of the narrative of the Capitol riot has grown — and with authorities still declining to identify the officer involved — a chorus has swelled around the Babbitt issue as well.
Shortly after the Capitol riot, Babbitt’s death was often held up on the right as a tragedy, but not necessarily one resulting from police misconduct or political persecution.
Then-Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Jan. 7 lamented Babbitt’s death but suggested that a backlash wasn’t likely or necessary.
“Does anyone on the left this evening seriously believe the death of Ashli Babbitt at the hands of a Capitol Police officer justifies civil unrest for even a few minutes, or certainly months afterwards?” Dobbs said. “I do not. I don’t know anyone who does.”
On Jan. 9, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, was asked specifically about how the Babbitt situation was handled, and he warned against “Monday morning quarterbacking.”
“Well, in general, there are two big failures I see here that are obvious,” Bongino said. “Let me just say this, of course, it is always going to be Monday morning quarterbacking. I mean, there’s no other easy way to put it.”
Indeed, at that point, there were few efforts to claim any wrongdoing in Babbitt’s death.
The next month, though, that began to change. Fox host Tucker Carlson responded to a Nicholas Kristof column noting Babbitt was a viewer of Carlson’s show, which often featured the kind of baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud that spurred the Capitol rioters. Carlson leaned into the idea that perhaps Babbitt shouldn’t have been shot.
“But what kind of country is it where nobody says, ‘Well, wait, that’s kind of sad,’” Carlson said. “They shot an unarmed woman? Is that really a death-penalty offense?”
But it was still months before the effort to suggest Babbitt’s shooting might have been wrong truly took off.
After the officer was cleared in April, Carlson lamented that “when you’re fighting insurrectionists, you don’t have to explain yourself; you just hyperventilate about QAnon and then you do whatever you want.”
Carlson also upped the ante when it came to pitching the likes of Babbitt and her fellow rioters as tragic figures: “When a group of sad, disenfranchised people who have been left out of the modern economy show up at your office, you don’t have to listen to their complaints.”
He also labeled the death a “homicide” — a word that implies criminality by the shooter: “Only one person actually was a homicide victim. That was Ashli Babbitt. She was a protester.”
By May, the theory that Babbitt’s death was wrong gained a supporter in Congress, with Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) going so far as to claim at a hearing with FBI Director Christopher A. Wray that Babbitt was “executed.” (This was the hearing in which other Republicans who would eventually vote against the Congressional Gold Medals would also downplay the riot, including Georgia Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, who said early images of Trump supporters streaming into the Capitol looked like a “normal tourist visit.”)
Gosar this week doubled down on the “executed” claim, adding that the police officer was “lying in wait.” This drew a rebuke from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who said it was “disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us.”
Fox’s Laura Ingraham has also increasingly dabbled in this. On Jan. 6, she conducted a sympathetic but largely fact-focused interview with an eyewitness to the shooting. The witness said of Babbitt: “She wasn’t being violent; she wasn’t breaking anything. She just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Between then and now, Ingraham occasionally mentioned Babbitt as the only shooting victim of the riot — a regular argument to suggest the situation wasn’t actually that violent. But this month, Ingraham has repeatedly run segments calling for answers.
Fox News host Mark Levin last week wdescribed Babbitt as essentially someone minding her own business when she was shot.
“The only person killed that day was this veteran who was in the building, who didn’t have a weapon, who wasn’t threatening anybody,” Levin said. “She was walking around with the rest, and boom.”
(Babbitt was, in fact, climbing through a broken window of doors that officers were struggling mightily to keep closed to rioters.)
Carlson this week cited Russian President Vladimir Putin as having raised valid concerns about Babbitt’s death. (Whatever one thinks about the circumstances of her death, Putin’s record on human rights makes pretty clear this is less about justice and more about deflection.)
And social media has practically exploded this week with fringe conservative figures — who have real followings — suggesting that Babbitt was a patriot who was unjustly killed.
It’s all a logical progression of the effort to recast the Jan. 6 riot, for two reasons:
- It contributes to the narrative that it wasn’t that bad — and even that these were simply well-meaning protesters trying to make their voices heard
- It raises claims of a double standard and hypocrisy when it comes to police shootings. (“Well, we certainly didn’t hear that when the tables were turned,” Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said on Levin’s show. “Again, it’s the concern about the unequal application of justice and a lot of concern.”)
And for those reasons, the chorus seems likely to keep growing. Thus far, it’s mostly relegated to social media, fringe members like Gosar and conservative talkers (who pitch this as just raising questions, while being sympathetic to Babbitt). But there’s little doubt the revisionism will only mushroom from here — despite the lack of any new real evidence beyond what we all saw five months ago.