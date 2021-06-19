These days, we must also look past the region or state where a person lives to think about how place influences their freedom. For example, there are significant differences in the quality of services available to urban, suburban and rural communities that manifest in many aspects of daily life, including access to jobs or health care. The tensions created by gentrification and displacement also shape what it means to be free in local communities across the United States. The types of interactions individuals have with policing or education systems vary, in large part, on the racial and economic makeup of their community. In short, whether gentrification helps or harms Black people depends on where they are in the nation.