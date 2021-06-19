Without any GOP support, at least getting all 50 Senate Democrats behind the bill would have given the party the chance to say it was united — not just in supporting the For the People Act, or the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, but united against the nationwide GOP push for restrictive voting laws. It could ultimately be the Senate’s filibuster rule that derails the bill, even if Manchin decides to vote to end debate on it next week. And that would give Democrats who want to change or get rid of the filibuster more ammunition.