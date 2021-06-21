The city of Portland published a full-page advertisement in the New York Times promoting its tourism, a move that drew some criticism from the right as it came days after dozens of the city's police officers resigned. About 50 officers assigned to the police department's crowd control team quit “one day after one of the team's officers was indicted for allegedly using his department-issued baton to assault a protester last summer,” CNN reports. The Portland ad, which ran Sunday, reads: “Some of what you’ve heard about Portland is true. Some is not. What matters most is that we’re true to ourselves.” “You’ve heard a lot about us lately. It’s been a while since you heard from us,” it continues. “We have some of the loudest voices on the West Coast. And yes, passion pushes the volume all the way up. We’ve always been like this. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”