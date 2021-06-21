Specifically, it is not true that the investigation was “based on a made-up dossier to try to take down Trump.” There was a dossier of largely speculative and heavily debunked claims that circulated late in the election. But the probe itself was predicated on multiple points of contact between Trump’s team and Russian actors and on the revelation that a Trump campaign adviser had been informed that spring that Russia had emails incriminating Trump’s opponent that year, Hillary Clinton. Ultimately, the investigation raised unresolved questions about connections between Trump adviser Roger Stone and WikiLeaks, the conduit for material stolen by Russia, and established a connection through Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in which proprietary polling was passed to an individual linked to Russian intelligence.