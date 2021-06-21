An analysis from Kaufman Hall found that hospital operating margins rose by more than 100 percent between April 2020, at the start of the pandemic, and April 2021. The report noted, however, that hospitals have seen a big increase in expenses, and margins remain thin.
Ge Bai, an expert on health-care finance at Johns Hopkins, questioned whether the extension on funding this late in the game was a good use of taxpayer money.
“Right now, the hospitals have already resumed their normal operations, and most of the hospitals are capable of overcoming short-term financial difficulty,” Bai said.
Some hospitals have reaped large profits.
Between a faster-than-expected recovery in patient volumes and an influx in funding, some big hospital systems found themselves flush with cash during the pandemic.
HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest hospital chains, finished 2020 with increased profits compared to the previous year. The health-care giant ended up returning $6 billion in relief from the government.
Other wealthy hospitals such as Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest nonprofit hospital system in Texas; Mayo Clinic; Pittsburgh’s UPMC; and NYU Langone Health all recorded hundreds of millions in surpluses, according to a Kaiser Health News report.
A Kaufman Hall report found that with the federal funding, the hospital operating margins were 2.7 percent. Without funding, they would have been 0.3 percent.
Yet hospitals still petitioned the federal government for an extension to apply for relief money.
Hospitals and other providers were told that they needed to use their coronavirus relief money by June 30, but under pressure from industry and lawmakers, the Biden administration announced earlier this month changes that will allow more time to most providers who received money after June 30, 2020.
Some providers say the extension was necessary given burdensome reporting requirements and delays from HHS in getting funds out the door. The administration is facing pressures from lawmakers to get money out quickly but also provide more oversight. The agency has yet to distribute about $24 billion from the original allocation.
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told Congress last month that the administration would work on ensuring “the money goes to those who need it most.”
The hospital industry welcomed the extension.
Rick Pollack, the president of the American Hospital Association, welcomed extra time, calling the relief money a “lifeline” and pointing out that the nation’s hospitals are continuing to respond to thousands of new cases a day.
“Hospitals and health systems continue to incur expenses related to these COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, such as ensuring an adequate workforce, acquiring equipment and supplies such as personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals and safety equipment, administering vaccines and maintaining testing and additional screening for patients and visitors,” Pollack said.
But some say the relief funds weren’t distributed evenly.
HHS is facing scrutiny over the $178 billion relief effort, which often favored larger and wealthier providers.
A February report from a congressional advisory commission found that fewer than 1 in 5 providers who accept payment from Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the safety-net insurance for children, but not Medicare have received relief funds. The report found that many pediatric and behavioral health providers were left out of relief funding.
Many hospitals that are smaller, poorer or more rural also face bleak financial prospects after the pandemic. Some of these struggling hospitals have been scooped up by larger, more successful hospitals over the past year. The trend worries experts and lawmakers who say that coronavirus relief to large hospitals was never meant to fuel increased hospital consolidation.
Critics point to HHS’s formula for distributing funds, especially early in the pandemic, as one reason for the uneven recovery.
The first $46 billion of relief from the Cares Act targeted funding based on patient revenue. This advantaged hospitals with a greater share of privately insured patients and hurt providers that serve large numbers of uninsured or Medicaid patients.
Experts say that HHS used this formula because it was a way to get initial funds out quickly.
“There was a lot of pressure to get money out the door, and this was the fastest way for the federal government to do that,” said Tricia Neuman, the director of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Medicare program.
But it came with drawbacks. A Kaiser Family Foundation study found that the hospitals with the greatest share of private insurance revenue received more than double the federal relief funding compared to those where private insurance made up little of overall revenue.
While later allocations did more to target funding toward safety-net and rural hospitals, Bai points out that well-resourced hospitals and larger systems were often still at an advantage with policy teams, lawyers and other resources to apply for grants.
“Eventually we have a winner-take-all situation, meaning that if you are larger, you get more. If you’re smaller you get less,” Bai said.
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: Former President Trump once mused about transferring coronavirus patients to Guantanamo Bay.
“Don’t we have an island that we own?” the president reportedly asked those assembled in the Situation Room in February 2020. “What about Guantánamo?”
“We import goods,” Trump then specified. “We are not going to import a virus."
The anecdote comes from “Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History,” a new book by Post journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta that captures the dysfunctional response to the unfolding pandemic. The book will be released June 29.
“The book — which draws on interviews with more than 180 people, including multiple White House senior staff members and government health leaders — offers new insights into last year’s chaotic and often-bungled response, portraying the power struggles over the leadership of the White House coronavirus task force, the unrelenting feuds that hampered cooperation and the enormous efforts made to prevent Trump from acting on his worst instincts,” Dan Diamond writes in a review.
“The book offers fresh insights about Trump as the president careened between embracing miracle coronavirus cures in his quest for good news, grappling with his own illness, which was far more serious than officials acknowledged, and fretting about the outbreak’s implications for his reelection bid.”
OOF: Senate Democrats are considering a sweeping $6 trillion reconciliation plan that includes major health changes.
The plan would advance key elements of Biden’s two major economic packages — the $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan and the $1.9 trillion American Families Plan — that have been excluded from a bipartisan infrastructure compromise being hashed out by Democratic and Republican negotiators.
“But Democrats have weighed going far beyond their infrastructure and families plans. They are also considering reconciliation as an avenue to pursue changes to Medicare that would lower the eligibility age to 60 from 65, as well as major reforms that expand its coverage to include vision and dental and seek to lower the cost of prescription drugs, according to the three people familiar with the effort,” The Post’s Tony Romm, Jeff Stein and Seung Min Kim report.
“Multiple congressional aides cautioned that the process remains fluid, particularly as talks continue on a bipartisan public-works deal. But Democrats for weeks have made clear they always planned to pursue the president’s agenda on two tracks — brokering a more narrow, bipartisan compromise on infrastructure, while advancing Biden’s other proposals using reconciliation,” our colleagues write.
Democrats can pass a reconciliation bill with 51 votes, rather than the normal 60. If the Senate splits evenly along party lines, Vice President Harris can cast a tiebreaking vote. Still, getting a reconciliation bill will require Democrats to be in lockstep, a difficult proposition given objections from some centrist Democrats.
OUCH: Transmission of the delta coronavirus variant could fuel a fall surge.
Former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb said Sunday that a more contagious, and possibly more deadly, variant of the coronavirus could fuel a surge in cases this fall if more people do not get vaccinated.
The fast-spreading variant drove a devastating surge of cases in India this spring and has already forced the U.K. to postpone its reopening plans.
Gottlieb cited one model that predicts the United States could see infections rise to 20 percent of their winter peak, although he called it an “aggressive estimate” and added that he thought reality was unlikely to be “quite that dire.”
Vaccines have proved to be highly effective against delta, but states with low vaccination rates are already showing a concerning rise in cases driven by the variant. Scientists still don’t know how much protection previous infection with the coronavirus offers against the new variant.
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday on “Good Morning America” that delta is expected to become the dominant strain in the United States within the coming months. The variant already makes up nearly 10 percent of cases, up from 2.7 percent in May.
More in coronavirus news
Fauci again shrugged off attacks over his supposed flip-flopping.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the New York Times's Kara Swisher that he puts “very little weight in the adulation, and very little weight in the craziness of condemning me.”
“The more extreme they get, the more obvious how political it is,” Fauci said on the NYT's “Sway” podcast. “ 'Fauci has blood in his hands.' Are you kidding me? ... Here's a guy whose entire life has been devoted to saving lives, and now you're telling me he's like Hitler? You know, come on, folks. Get real.”
Fauci, still hounded by some conservatives over his guidance throughout the pandemic, said he was following the science as it was known at the time — and noted that scientific understanding of the virus evolved over time.
“It is essential as a scientist that you evolve your opinion and your recommendations based on the data as it evolves,” Fauci said. “And that's the reason why I say people who then criticize me about that are actually criticizing science.”
Elsewhere in health care
VA health plans will cover sex reassignment surgery.
Denis McDonough, secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, said the agency is moving to reverse a 2013 ban on paying for such surgeries. He pledged to overcome a “dark history” of discrimination and take steps to expand access to care for transgender veterans at a Pride Month event in Orlando. VA plans to begin the two-year process this summer, a VA spokesman confirmed.
“This time will allow VA to develop capacity to meet the surgical needs that transgender veterans have called for and deserved for a long time,” McDonough said to a crowd gathered at the Orlando event, “and I am proud to begin the process of delivering it.”
“The change marks a significant departure from VA under President Donald Trump, who limited transgender people from serving in the military, a prohibition reversed by President Biden soon after he took office,” Meryl Kornfield writes. “In 2013, while Biden was vice president, a department directive said VA 'does not provide sex reassignment surgery.' ”
Anti-obesity advocates are pressing for broader Medicare coverage.
Around two dozen groups wrote last week to Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, asking for Medicare's Part D prescription drug program to start covering anti-obesity medication and increase access to intensive behavioral therapy for Americans with obesity.
When Congress created the program back in 2003, obesity wasn't widely viewed as a disease, the Obesity Care Advocacy Network noted in its letter. Since then, the American Medical Association has deemed obesity to be a complex, chronic disease, but Medicare doesn't cover many new approaches to it.
“Medicare Part D has remained unchanged,” says the letter, provided first to The Health 202. “Today, millions of seniors, including members of the Black and Latinx communities, are prevented from accessing the full continuum of care for obesity.”