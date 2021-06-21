Here’s what to know
Analysis: Critical race theory advances the GOP’s culture war
Save the date: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced at the end of last week that he is taking procedural steps to set up a vote on the For the People Act for Tuesday afternoon.
- A spokesman for Schumer added that the measure could then “act as the vehicle for the voting rights legislation being discussed” with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who outlined potential changes to the voting rights bill last week that was rejected by GOP leaders.
- Read Annie Linskey and Mike DeBonis's dive on Manchin's rise to power: 28 people close to the West Virginia lawmaker “paint a portrait of a canny pol whose centrist instincts have helped him survive and even thrive as a Democrat while his home state has veered sharply to the right — instincts being put to the test in a hostile climate with few political incentives to deal across party lines.”
Republicans see political promise in targeting critical race theory
President Donald Trump was watching Fox News one evening last summer when a young conservative from Seattle appeared with an alarming warning, and a call to action.
Christopher Rufo said critical race theory, a decades-old academic framework that most people had never heard of, had “pervaded every institution in the federal government.”
“Critical race theory,” Rufo said, “has become, in essence, the default ideology of the federal bureaucracy and is now being weaponized against the American people.”
Critical race theory holds that racism is systemic in the United States, not just a collection of individual prejudices — an idea that feels obvious to some and offensive to others. Rufo alleged that efforts to inject awareness of systemic racism and White privilege, which grew more popular following the murder of George Floyd by police, posed a grave threat to the nation. It amounts, Rufo said, to a “cult indoctrination.”
Spurred by Rufo, this complaint has come to dominate conservative politics. Debates over critical race theory are raging on school boards and in state legislatures. Fox News has increased its coverage and commentary on the issue. And Republicans see the issue as a central element of the case they will make to voters in next year’s midterm elections, when control of Congress will be at stake.
‘We don’t want you here’: Sen. Ron Johnson is booed at Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration
Sen. Ron Johnson was booed at Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, with some members of the crowd yelling at the Wisconsin Republican: “We don’t want you here.”
The incident came days after Congress voted to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Johnson had originally objected to the move on the grounds that taxpayers should not be forced to pay for an additional holiday for federal workers. He relented last week, paving the way for the Senate’s unanimous passage of the bill.
In a statement on the measure Tuesday, Johnson said he supports Juneteenth and noted that resolutions recognizing the significance of the day have passed the Senate unanimously during his time in Congress. But he added: “While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter.”
On Saturday, while speaking with reporters during the Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee, Johnson was “drowned out by a chorus of boos,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Some members of the crowd swore at him, according to video footage of the event.
Joe Manchin, at the apex of his power, finds few allies in his quest for bipartisanship
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — On a recent Sunday afternoon, Sen. Joe Manchin III called with big news for the mayor of this 18,000-person town nestled in a lush valley where the Tygart and West Fork rivers meet to form the north-flowing Monongahela.
“Hey, buddy,” Manchin said, using his signature greeting, before explaining how a federal stimulus package that had just passed would mean nearly $8 million for the two-century-old town dotted with picturesque red-brick buildings and beset by frequent flooding.
“He said, ‘What do you think about getting the money?’ ” recalled the town’s mayor, Thomas Mainella, who, like many civic leaders in the state, has known Manchin (D-W.Va.), for decades. “He was as excited about it as we were.”
One topic that didn’t come up was how Manchin had, at least temporarily, put in jeopardy the $1.9 trillion bill that was the first major pandemic relief effort pushed by the new Biden administration, and the source of the money for Fairmont.