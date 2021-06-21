Hours after the video, the White House issued a statement from Biden in which he said that he repeatedly has argued that “America’s middle class deserves a tax cut.” He added that the child tax credit “will give our nation’s hardworking families with children a little more breathing room when it comes to putting food on the table, paying the bills, and making ends meet. Nearly every working family with children is going to feel this tax cut make a difference in their lives, and we need to spread the word so that all eligible families get the full credit.”