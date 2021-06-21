Weisselberg handled the finances for Trump’s charitable foundation, which admitted to self-dealing and dissolved in 2018 after coming under investigation by the New York attorney general, according to a deposition he gave in 2017. He oversaw spending decisions at Trump University, the online program that drew three lawsuits before the settlement, according to his deposition in one of those cases. He signed checks to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that Cohen says were reimbursements for illegal payments Cohen made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to prevent them from publicly alleging they had affairs with Trump. (He received immunity in a federal case against Cohen. Cohen later pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts and received a three-year sentence.)