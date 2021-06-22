In research forthcoming in the journal Foreign Policy Analysis, I examined whether countries with political ambassadors were more likely to get involved in a military crisis with the United States. To account for the fact that the State Department sends different kinds of ambassadors to different kinds of postings, I used a statistical technique known as matching, where I paired countries together based on the probability that they would experience a crisis with the United States, and then compared how political and career ambassadors performed across similar kinds of embassies.