This isn’t the first time his affiliation with the club has been an issue, after all. The same local website pressed him on it in 2017, when it reported that he had transferred his shares to his wife. It said it tracked him down “after weeks of [Whitehouse] refusing to answer GoLocal’s questions about his membership in Bailey’s.” The senator said at the time that he would privately take up the diversity issue with the club and that “it would be nice if they changed a little bit, but it’s not my position.”