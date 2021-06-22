So in Baltimore, for example, most days for which there are data show a lower seven-day average of overall criminal incidents compared to 2020 and the five-year average. The rate of violent criminal incidents in 2021 (middle column) has more often been higher than the 2020 rate in the same period. The rate of homicides, however, has been higher than the past periods for most of the year. And this isn’t just a short-term spike; this is an ongoing pattern of the seven-day average of murders outpacing both 2020 and the 2015 to 2020 average.