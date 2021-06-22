The gun violence that’s common in many cities has no easy solution. On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced it would put a renewed focus on gun trafficking into major cities, since firearms used in crimes often come from out-of-state. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives releases data showing how guns cross state lines. States with tougher gun laws are generally also states where more of the guns used in criminal activity come from elsewhere. (On the interactive below, darker coloring indicates states that received a failing grade on their gun laws by the Giffords Law Center, a gun-control advocacy organization.)
The lack of an easy solution doesn’t mean there aren’t easy political points to score. Last year, as a number of cities saw increases in violent crime, then-President Donald Trump blamed those cities’ Democratic leaders for the shift, despite his 2016 campaign rhetoric about curtailing the crime that he then said was a plague on the country. Trump oddly tried to suggest that electing Joe Biden would lead to the sort of violence that was already occurring under Trump, but, no matter. His allies quickly echoed his rhetoric.
After Biden won, it’s been easier for the right to blame the president and Democratic leaders for crime numbers. For example:
Here, though, we see the same issue at play that is part of the response to mass shootings: The national picture is more complicated than it might seem.
Comparing crime data across cities is often tricky because different cities have different processes for recording and sharing crime data. A team of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Quattrone Center, though, have compiled comparable data between cities that allows us to see how 2021 has compared to both 2020 and the average level of crime during the 2015 to 2020 period. For each city, the team publishes seven-day rolling averages of incidents of crime, including subcategories such as violent crime generally and homicides specifically.
This allows us to compare not only where a city stands now relative to last year or to the multiyear average but also how prevalent crime is on a day-to-day basis. After all, a mass shooting in a city might spike the homicide total so much that even a below-average death toll over the next few months might still look like a surge in violence. The Quattrone data allow us to evaluate when a city has seen increased or decreased violence over the course of the year.
Let’s start by looking at five cities. The graphs below are a simplified visualization of complicated data: comparisons of 2021 crime data to either 2020 or the 2015 to 2020 average, distributing that comparison over a range from far less crime on a given day to far more crime relative to the prior period.
So in Baltimore, for example, most days for which there are data show a lower seven-day average of overall criminal incidents compared to 2020 and the five-year average. The rate of violent criminal incidents in 2021 (middle column) has more often been higher than the 2020 rate in the same period. The rate of homicides, however, has been higher than the past periods for most of the year. And this isn’t just a short-term spike; this is an ongoing pattern of the seven-day average of murders outpacing both 2020 and the 2015 to 2020 average.
A similar pattern happens in most of the other cities, save Dallas: Crime overall is consistently lower, but homicides (and in some cases violent crime) have consistently been up.
We included Fort Worth on this list for two reasons. The first is that it is geographically close to Dallas, making the comparison between the two cities more interesting. The second is that the mayor of Fort Worth was, until last week, Republican Betsy Price.
The point Charlie Kirk is trying to make in his above tweet, of course, isn’t just that this one metric on crime has risen (while ignoring that other crime hasn’t). His point is that it’s the Democrats’ fault.
This is by no means the first time that “a bad thing common to cities” and “cities are heavily Democratic and tend to elect Democrats” has been conflated into “Democratic leaders in cities make a bad thing happen.” We’ve explored this particular bit of rhetoric before, noting that crime is more common in cities regardless of leadership, but that the leadership of big cities does tend to be Democratic. Data from Ballotpedia shows that clearly: 63 of the 100 largest cities have Democratic mayors, including 31 of the 40 most populous.
In other words, if you pick a random city out of the 40 largest, there is a 75 percent probability that it has a Democratic mayor.
Combining the limited data on crime with the high likelihood that a city will have a Democratic mayor, it’s hard to parse the extent to which politics affects crime rates. There’s been a concerted effort (including by some law enforcement groups) to link increases in crime to cuts in police funding, but for the most part, calls to shift funding away from law enforcement haven’t actually been passed. (Historically, there’s been no link between more police spending and reductions in crime.)
The Quattrone data includes more than a dozen cities of which Fort Worth is the only one that had a Republican mayor. But even so, the picture is different in those cities. (In Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle, only a handful of days are included in the data.)
In only two of these 16 cities were criminal incidents up over 2020 averages on more than half the tracked days. In only three were overall incidents up over the 2015 to 2020 average on more than half of days.
But in a majority, violent incidents were up on more than half of the tracked days over both 2020 and the five-year average. In eight, murders were up on more than half of tracked days. In 12 of the 16, murders were up over the five-year average on more than half of tracked days.
That discrepancy is explained by the fact that, in 11 cities, more than half of the days of 2020 saw higher murder rates than the 2015 to 2020 period. In other words, murders were already up last year.
Which, Charlie Kirk would surely assert, had nothing to do with Trump.