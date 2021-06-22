Diplomat and former U.S. ambassador Eric Edelman told the Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes that the ongoing chaos among GOP leaders could be caused by “contact lunacy.” When talking about figures like Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.), who used to be a White House physician and who recently has been pushing the false narrative that Biden suffers from mental impairment, Edelman said “this is just another example of someone who’s been affected by close contact to Donald Trump and has walked away a complete lunatic as a result of it.” “Contact lunacy for me has been the explanation all along for this effect that Trump seems to have on people,” Edelman said.