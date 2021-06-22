Democrats can’t just walk away from an issue they branded as one of the most important on the 2021 docket. It would have stung to not even be able to say every Democrat voted for it. Now, they can show they did everything they could to pass a bill, united as a party, facing a GOP caucus in which not a single Republican was willing to cross the aisle. That offers Democrats a much simpler and more direct argument ahead of the 2022 midterms: that their party was united in trying to expand voting rights, while every Republican opposed them.