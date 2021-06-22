It’s normally a task states perform throughout the year, but they were banned from doing so during the pandemic, as a condition of extra federal dollars to help cover an expected surge in Medicaid enrollments. As we explained previously, states got extra money to help cover ballooning Medicaid costs, but in return they had to promise to not remove anyone from their rolls until the federal government concludes the public health emergency.
All at once — probably starting in January 2022 — states will be under pressure to determine eligibility for their entire Medicaid population. Of course, some people will be appropriately removed from the rolls because they’ve gotten a job, a raise or more work hours, making them no longer eligible.
But there will also be enrollment terminations because of out-of-date enrollee contact information or administrative error. And that’s what Medicaid advocates are worried about. It’s not uncommon during eligibility determinations for states to lose up to 25 percent of their enrollees, said Eliot Fishman, a Medicaid expert at the advocacy group Families USA.
“If this goes poorly you could see at least 20 million or maybe more people lose coverage because of administrative problems,” Fishman told me.
“It’s an eye-popping number, so it’s clearly going to be a huge priority for states and the Biden administration,” he added.
It’s a challenge to keep in mind even as the Biden administration celebrates the Medicaid enrollments.
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, praised the safety-net program and the insurance it provided to Americans during the economic upheaval wrought by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
Between February 2020 through this past January, enrollment climbed by 9.7 million to reach nearly 75 million nationwide, according to a report released yesterday by CMS. That’s an aggressive growth curve, which now means Medicaid insures more Americans than any other health-care program or insurer.
Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation:
“Taken together, the 15 percent spike means the size of the public insurance program for low-income Americans now significantly eclipses the nearly 63 million older Americans covered last year through Medicare,” my colleague Amy Goldstein writes. “Both health insurance programs date to the mid-1960s and were pillars of Lyndon B. Johnson’s ‘Great Society’ anti-poverty strategies.”
“We’ve really seen how important Medicaid is to ensuring the overall health of our country and have seen this through the pandemic,” Brooks-LaSure said.
“We are seeing what a lifeline the Medicaid program is to so, so many Americans,” she told Amy.
The administration hinted it’s thinking about the massive, upcoming eligibility determination process.
The process will be messy for states. By the time they restart eligibility checks, it will have been suspended for nearly two years. Many people on the rolls may have moved, making it hard to get in touch with them. And normally states check eligibility throughout the year; they’re not equipped to check the whole population all at once.
Perhaps tellingly, the administration is working on new regulations around the process, according to a list of work-in-process agency rules posted yesterday by the White House Office of Management and Budget. One of the rules is related to “streamlining the Medicaid and CHIP application, eligibility determination, enrollment and renewal processes.”
Fishman said the rule could beef up regulation for how much effort states must expend to get in touch with people, such as requiring them to use cellphone numbers instead of just hard-copy mail.
He said officials might be “realizing if they don’t really get out in front of the end of the public health emergency, they are going to lose a ton of people.”
Additionally, Brooks-LaSure said CMS is working to make sure states handle reviews properly.
“We are very focused on making sure we don’t lose our gains in coverage through unnecessary hoops,” she said yesterday.
She stressed the effort the administration is putting forth to ensure people eligible for government health insurance or subsidies get access to it — including the marketplace plans sold on Healthcare.gov. That coverage is popular among people who earn too much to be on Medicaid but little enough that they qualify for a range of subsidies to buy private coverage.
Brooks-LaSure said that in the past “a lot of people are lost between that transition” from the public insurance to Affordable Care Act health plans. “We should be getting whatever coverage they’re eligible for,” she said.
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: The United States revealed its plan for sharing 55 million vaccine doses globally.
The White House said that 41 million doses will be shared with Covax, the World Health Organization-backed initiative to distribute vaccine doses around the globe. An additional 14 million doses will go to an array of hand-picked countries.
The new allocation of doses forms part of the 80 million that the White House promised to share with the world this month. An earlier installment of 25 million doses has already begun shipping.
“The Biden administration had been scrutinized for its global approach to the pandemic, with some advocates and officials warning the United States was doing too little to help protect the world’s poorest countries,” The Washington Post’s Dan Diamond reports. “However, wealthy nations have increasingly committed to sharing doses with the world, and the United States separately announced plans to purchase 500 million doses from Pfizer and donate them to low- and middle-income countries.”
OOF: The youngest adults are the least likely to be vaccinated.
And their weekly rates of vaccination are declining, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By the end of last month, 80 percent of adults older than 65 had been vaccinated, compared to just 38.3 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds.
"The percentage of people getting one shot per week stalled after vaccine eligibility opened to all adults in April and has continued to decline. From April 19 to May 22, the percentage of 18- to 29-year-olds being vaccinated dropped from 3.6 percent a week to 1.9 percent a week. For 30- to 49-year-olds, the percentage getting a shot each week declined from 3.5 percent to 1.7 percent,” The Post’s Akilah Johnson reports.
CDC researchers also surveyed people under the age of 40 about their intent to get a vaccine. Nearly half of the respondents said they would not get vaccinated or were unsure. Education, income and geography were all associated with vaccine acceptance and intention, with more educated, higher-income people in metropolitan areas most likely to be vaccinated.
OUCH: A severe blood shortage is forcing doctors to triage care.
Many hospitals already say that they are already reevaluating which patients need donated blood. While periodic blood shortages are common, experts describe the current shortage as one of the worst they have ever seen.
“If the shortage continues, elective surgeries may be canceled. Cancer patients requiring chemotherapy, and the blood transfusions that chemotherapy necessitates, may need to reschedule their lifesaving treatments,” ABC News contributor and physician Natalie S. Rosen reports.
Demand for donated blood is up as patients schedule surgeries delayed by the pandemic and as hospitals see more trauma victims amid a rise in gun violence. But the supply has been depleted as the pandemic has forced the closure of many school and workplace blood drives.
“From a personal experience, as someone who has worked in the transfusion medicine field for many years, the current situation with the blood supply is the most concerning I have seen in my career,” Claudia Cohn, chief medical officer of the American Association of Blood Banks, told ABC News.
More in coronavirus news
Scientists are battling over the origins of the coronavirus.
The hypothesis that the virus leaked from a lab has gained attention in recent weeks, but it lacks direct evidence and is largely built around unknowns, missing information and speculation. Meanwhile, scientists who support a natural origin have not identified the intermediate animal host carrying SARS-CoV-2.
“This is a fraught moment not only for virologists, but for scientists broadly. They have had to deal with some version of the ‘Frankenstein’ meme for generations. Now, they’re faced with suspicion that somehow they are responsible for a plague that has killed millions of people,” The Post’s Joel Achenbach reports.
The main argument in favor of a zoonotic origin of the virus is that this has happened countless times. “For many scientists, the lab-leak hypotheses remain a classic example of an extraordinary claim that requires extraordinary evidence,” our colleague reports.
Even some scientists who say that a lab leak is worthy of investigation worry that it is being put on equal footing with a zoonotic origin, which they view as far more likely.
“So where did this awful thing come from? That is a legitimate scientific mystery. The stakes are high, and crucial pieces of information are absent. As a result, the quest to understand the origin of the pandemic has been caught up in political battles and ideological maelstroms. There’s a hunt for villains before the crime has been fully documented,” Joel writes.
The pandemic revealed weaknesses in the CDC.
The nation’s leading public health agency is sprawling — employing more than 11,000 people — but is “extremely constrained in what it can do,” Jeneen Interlandi writes in the New York Times Magazine. The CDC can’t compel states or local leaders to participate in its initiatives or share data — even in a pandemic.
“The C.D.C.’s multibillion-dollar annual budget is both too small — it has barely kept pace with inflation in the last two decades — and subject to too many restrictions,” she continues. “There are nearly 200 separate line items in the C.D.C.’s budget. Neither the agency’s director nor any state official has the power to consolidate those line items or shift funds among them.”
And the agency is not nimble. The CDC struggles with silos and relies heavily on published reports that take a long time to produce. It also lacks advanced computer infrastructure and technology, which has hobbled its ability to track new coronavirus variants.
But the CDC does not deserve all of the blame for pandemic failures.
“There has been a real pile-on against the C.D.C. in the past few months,” former CDC director Tom Frieden told the magazine. “Did they fall down on some things? Yes. But they have also done a lot of good work that’s been overlooked. And you can’t starve and neglect something over and over for decades and then expect it to function perfectly in a crisis.”
A toxic legacy
Burn pits and exposure to toxins could kill more veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq than combat.
Thousands of American service members have inhaled carcinogenic smoke caused by burning massive amounts of trash on U.S. military bases, CNN’s Catherine Valentine and Brianna Keilar report.
“As the post 9/11 wars come to an end in the coming months, burn pits and exposure to other toxins threaten to kill many more veterans than fighting in the wars did,” they write. “And the White House is acutely aware of the problem.”
As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden said he thought the glioblastoma that killed his son, Beau, in 2015 was caused by exposure to burn pits while serving in the National Guard.