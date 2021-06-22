The president has a meeting in the afternoon with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell to discuss how the agency is preparing for natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires this summer.
Biden will also have a private lunch with Vice President Harris.
Here’s what to know
Obama throws his weight behind Sen. Manchin’s modified voting rights proposal
Former president Barack Obama said Monday that he supports Sen. Joe Manchin III’s effort to scale back a sweeping voting rights bill in hopes of securing some Republican support.
Manchin (D-W.Va.) is trying to “come up with some common-sense reforms that the majority of Americans agree with, that Democrats and Republicans can agree with,” Obama told grass-roots activists during a call for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.
Obama noted on the call that he usually does not “weigh in on the day-to-day scrum in Washington.”
“But what’s happening this week is more than just a partisan bill coming up or not coming up to a vote,” he said, according to the Hill newspaper.
Obama warned that American democracy may not survive another election cycle without some of these voting protections in place, invoking Jan. 6 as an example of what can happen when democratic norms are tested.
“We can’t wait until the next election, because if we have the same kinds of shenanigans that brought about Jan. 6, if we have that for a couple more election cycles, we’re going to have real problems in terms of our democracy long-term,” said Obama.
Obama took a shot at Senate Republicans who intend to filibuster the voting rights legislation. The former president said Manchin’s modified plan does not include everything he would want, but he suggested that the stakes are too high to do nothing.
“Right now at least, Republicans in the Senate are lining up to try to use the filibuster to stop the For the People Act from even being debated,” Obama said. “They are suddenly afraid to even talk about these issues and figure out solutions on the floor of the Senate. They don’t even want to talk about voting. And that is not acceptable.”
New Yorkers vote in primaries for mayor after a race dominated by crime and coronavirus recovery
NEW YORK — Democrats in America’s largest city will pick a nominee Tuesday to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio after a campaign shaped by a surge in violent crime and a debate about how the places hit hardest during the coronavirus pandemic can recover.
“New city, new vision, new mind-set,” Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams told voters at a Sunday rally in Inwood, a largely Dominican neighborhood in Manhattan. “We are going to finally end the institutional poverty in our city. We’re going to become a safe, fair, affordable city. We will get the justice we deserve with the safety we need.”
Adams, a 60-year-old retired police captain and former state legislator, has become the dominant figure in a race where sexual misconduct allegations, a campaign staff revolt and even a debate question about real estate prices knocked other candidates off course. In public polls, he has charged ahead of 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, 46, who has attacked Adams as a corrupt insider who won’t deliver real change.
The new voting system, which replaced the city’s old two-round runoff law, has kept mayoral paths open for former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, 51, and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley, 57, who have polled close to Adams and Yang. Both were largely unfamiliar to voters when the primary began, and both have emerged as popular second-choice candidates for voters wary of Adams and Yang, whose less liberal views have made them attractive to wealthy donors.
Weigel reported from Washington.
Activists gear up for battle as Senate Republicans prepare to block voting rights bill
Liberal activists and Democratic lawmakers are angling to use a planned Senate vote Tuesday on broad legislation to overhaul election access, campaign finance and government ethics — which is expected to fail because of solid Republican opposition — as an inflection point in a major last-ditch push to change Senate rules and pass voting rights legislation before the end of the summer.
Advocates of federal intervention who have been spurred to action by the raft of new, more restrictive state voting laws passed by Republican legislatures face a steep uphill battle after Tuesday’s vote. No GOP senators are expected to vote to even begin debating legislation, and several Democratic senators have made it clear that they oppose a move that could allow further action — eliminating the 60-vote supermajority rule known as the filibuster.
But top party leaders are betting that a show of firm GOP intransigence in Tuesday afternoon’s procedural vote will prompt movement among the handful of wary Democrats. In a fiery floor speech Monday that served, in part, as a veiled appeal to members of his own caucus, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) hammered the point that Republicans were threatening to block even a discussion of voting rights.
Biden launches an effort to head off violent crime — and political peril for his party
President Biden is expected to lay out an anti-crime strategy this week, focusing on gun crimes as part of an effort to stem the rise in homicides across the country at the beginning of what his administration and experts believe will be a tumultuous summer.
Biden’s planned remarks Wednesday will put the White House at the forefront of a delicate issue that has dogged him and the Democratic Party in the past and carries potential political consequences for them. Administration officials are eager to show that the president is attuned to the problem and taking concrete steps to reduce crime, people familiar with the plans said.
The new push comes as chunks of the Democratic coalition tug in different directions: Some on the far left want to dismantle traditional policing, while others see liberal slogans from 2020 such as “defund the police” as a reason for underwhelming election results and are concerned that spiking crime will only exacerbate the slogan’s political fallout.
Federal judge tosses most claims against Trump, Barr and U.S. officials in clearing of Lafayette Square
A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed most claims filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C., Black Lives Matter and others in lawsuits that accused the Trump administration of authorizing an unprovoked attack on demonstrators in Lafayette Square last year.
The plaintiffs asserted that the government used unnecessary force to enable a photo op of President Donald Trump holding a Bible outside the historic St. John’s Church. But U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of Washington called allegations that federal officials conspired to make way for the photo too speculative.
The judge’s decision came in a 51-page opinion after the Justice Department requested she toss four overlapping lawsuits naming dozens of federal individual and agency defendants, as well as D.C. and Arlington police, in the June 2020 incident.