The White House, meanwhile, continues its behind-the-scenes push to secure a bipartisan deal on infrastructure and plans to invite senators to meet with President Biden to discuss it this week.
The president has a meeting in the afternoon with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell to discuss how the agency is preparing for natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires this summer.
Biden will also have a private lunch with Vice President Harris.
Bipartisan lawmakers work to help realize Biden’s dream of a federal agency dedicated to cancer research
Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) and Fred Upton (R-Mich.) are circulating a proposal to fulfill President Biden’s dream of creating a federal research agency dedicated to finding a cure for cancer and other deadly diseases.
Since he was vice president, Biden has called on the federal government to use its tremendous resources to help end cancer, which causes more than 600,000 Americans deaths a year and killed Biden’s oldest son, Beau, who died of an aggressive brain cancer in 2015.
The bill would authorize the $6.5 billion the White House requested in its fiscal 2022 budget to create an Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, modeled after the military’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA.
“The federal government has amazing resources at its disposal,” DeGette and Upton said in a joint statement, “and now is the time to put the full weight of those resources to use to cure some of the world’s most devastating diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and more. Developing and delivering new lifesaving cures is a mission that must unite all of us.”
They point to DARPA’s success in funding the development of the mRNA vaccine for covid-19 and suggest that the new entity could seek to use that technology to help prevent cancer.
The lawmakers said they have been working with the White House on the proposal for several months.
“The Bidens know, firsthand, the pain and heartache that comes from losing a loved one to an illness, such as cancer. Like us, they’re determined to find new cures and treatments for these difficult diseases and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with them to make this dream come true.”
Analysis: White House suggests Democrats need a new voting rights plan
Democratic hopes that Congress can thwart Republican efforts to restrict voting face at best an uncertain future, with a test vote today virtually sure to end in defeat — courtesy of math, GOP cohesion and centrist affection for the filibuster.
Under pressure to get more personally involved to resist Republican efforts to end electoral practices blamed for President Donald Trump’s defeat, President Biden promised on June 1 to “fight like heck” to defend the “sacred right” of voting.
Ten days later, his Justice Department laid out steps it would or could take as part of what my colleagues Amy Gardner and Sean Sullivan called “one of the most sweeping commitments to voting rights in recent U.S. history.”
Biden administration endorses bill to end disparity in drug sentencing between crack and powder cocaine
The Biden administration on Tuesday endorsed legislation that would end the disparity in sentences between crack and powder cocaine offenses that President Biden helped create decades ago, a step that highlights how his attitudes on drug laws have shifted over his long tenure in elected office.
At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Regina LaBelle, the acting director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, expressed the administration’s support for the Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law Act, or Equal Act. The legislation, sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), would eliminate the sentencing disparity and give people who were convicted or sentenced for a federal cocaine offense a resentencing.
Senate to vote on OPM nominee after GOP senators blocked her over critical race theory and abortion rights stances
The Senate will vote on Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Personnel Management, Kiran Ahuja, whose confirmation was held up by Republican senators over critical race theory and abortion rights.
The senators, led by Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), objected to a quick confirmation of Ahuja, so the Senate will hold a floor debate ahead of a final vote.
“These associations merit real scrutiny, especially in light of Ms. Ahuja’s nomination to a role that would allow her to reinstate race-based training sessions throughout the entire federal government.," Hawley’s spokeswoman Kelli Ford told The Washington Post last month.
The senators zeroed in on Ahuja’s role at Philanthropy Northwest and, more specifically, a blog post that included a link to an article that said Donald Trump’s election was an example of white supremacy. The author of the article also spoke at an event for the nonprofit organization about racial equity.
The senators also said they were concerned about Ahuja’s support for abortion rights and whether she would adhere to the Hyde Amendment, the law that forbids any federal money to be used to fund abortions.
Obama throws his weight behind Sen. Manchin’s modified voting rights proposal
Former president Barack Obama said Monday that he supports Sen. Joe Manchin III’s effort to scale back a sweeping voting rights bill in hopes of securing some Republican support.
Manchin (D-W.Va.) is trying to “come up with some common-sense reforms that the majority of Americans agree with, that Democrats and Republicans can agree with,” Obama told grass-roots activists during a call for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.
Last week, Manchin proposed a compromise bill that would make voter registration automatic, set Election Day as a holiday, require at least 15 days of early voting for federal elections, prohibit partisan gerrymandering and require voter IDs with several ways to prove an individual’s identity.
Obama noted on the call that he usually does not “weigh in on the day-to-day scrum in Washington.”
“But what’s happening this week is more than just a partisan bill coming up or not coming up to a vote,” he said, according to the Hill newspaper.
Obama warned that American democracy may not survive another election cycle without some of these voting protections in place, invoking Jan. 6 as an example of what can happen when democratic norms are tested.
“We can’t wait until the next election, because if we have the same kinds of shenanigans that brought about Jan. 6, if we have that for a couple more election cycles, we’re going to have real problems in terms of our democracy long-term,” Obama said.
Obama took a shot at Senate Republicans who intend to filibuster the voting rights legislation. The former president said Manchin’s modified plan does not include everything he would want, but he suggested the stakes are too high to do nothing.
“Right now at least, Republicans in the Senate are lining up to try to use the filibuster to stop the For the People Act from even being debated,” Obama said. “They are suddenly afraid to even talk about these issues and figure out solutions on the floor of the Senate. They don’t even want to talk about voting. And that is not acceptable.”
Priorities USA, a Democratic super PAC, to invest $20 million in voting rights efforts
Priorities USA has committed to spend $20 million on voting rights initiatives around the country ahead of the 2022 midterm elections as Democrats try to counter new laws in Republican-led states that they say limit access to voting.
One of the largest super PACs supporting Democratic candidates and policies said in a news release that the money would be spent on litigation as well as digital ads to educate voters who live in states with new voting laws. It will continue its focus on protecting minority communities that tend to be disproportionately affected by the new Republican laws.
“By proactively reaching out to voters about navigating complicated voter suppression laws, we can mitigate their intended discriminatory effects,” the release says.
The announcement comes a week after the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee said it plans to spend $10 million on protecting voting access.
“Protecting the right to vote, specifically in marginalized communities, remains an essential part of Priorities’ mission,” said Guy Cecil, Priorities USA chairman. “The voter suppression laws passed by Republicans across the country are a four-alarm fire for our democracy.”
New Yorkers vote in primaries for mayor after a race dominated by crime and coronavirus recovery
NEW YORK — Democrats in America’s largest city will pick a nominee Tuesday to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio after a campaign shaped by a surge in violent crime and a debate about how the places hit hardest during the coronavirus pandemic can recover.
“New city, new vision, new mind-set,” Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams told voters at a Sunday rally in Inwood, a largely Dominican neighborhood in Manhattan. “We are going to finally end the institutional poverty in our city. We’re going to become a safe, fair, affordable city. We will get the justice we deserve with the safety we need.”
Adams, a 60-year-old retired police captain and former state legislator, has become the dominant figure in a race where sexual misconduct allegations, a campaign staff revolt and even a debate question about real estate prices knocked other candidates off course. In public polls, he has charged ahead of 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, 46, who has attacked Adams as a corrupt insider who won’t deliver real change.
The new voting system, which replaced the city’s old two-round runoff law, has kept mayoral paths open for former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, 51, and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley, 57, who have polled close to Adams and Yang. Both were largely unfamiliar to voters when the primary began, and both have emerged as popular second-choice candidates for voters wary of Adams and Yang, whose less liberal views have made them attractive to wealthy donors.
Activists gear up for battle as Senate Republicans prepare to block voting rights bill
Liberal activists and Democratic lawmakers are angling to use a planned Senate vote Tuesday on broad legislation to overhaul election access, campaign finance and government ethics — which is expected to fail because of solid Republican opposition — as an inflection point in a major last-ditch push to change Senate rules and pass voting rights legislation before the end of the summer.
Advocates of federal intervention who have been spurred to action by the raft of new, more restrictive state voting laws passed by Republican legislatures face a steep uphill battle after Tuesday’s vote. No GOP senators are expected to vote to even begin debating legislation, and several Democratic senators have made it clear that they oppose a move that could allow further action — eliminating the 60-vote supermajority rule known as the filibuster.
But top party leaders are betting that a show of firm GOP intransigence in Tuesday afternoon’s procedural vote will prompt movement among the handful of wary Democrats. In a fiery floor speech Monday that served, in part, as a veiled appeal to members of his own caucus, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) hammered the point that Republicans were threatening to block even a discussion of voting rights.
Biden launches an effort to head off violent crime — and political peril for his party
President Biden is expected to lay out an anti-crime strategy this week, focusing on gun crimes as part of an effort to stem the rise in homicides across the country at the beginning of what his administration and experts believe will be a tumultuous summer.
Biden’s planned remarks Wednesday will put the White House at the forefront of a delicate issue that has dogged him and the Democratic Party in the past and carries potential political consequences for them. Administration officials are eager to show that the president is attuned to the problem and taking concrete steps to reduce crime, people familiar with the plans said.
The new push comes as chunks of the Democratic coalition tug in different directions: Some on the far left want to dismantle traditional policing, while others see liberal slogans from 2020 such as “defund the police” as a reason for underwhelming election results and are concerned that spiking crime will only exacerbate the slogan’s political fallout.
Federal judge tosses most claims against Trump, Barr and U.S. officials in clearing of Lafayette Square
A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed most claims filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C., Black Lives Matter and others in lawsuits that accused the Trump administration of authorizing an unprovoked attack on demonstrators in Lafayette Square last year.
The plaintiffs asserted that the government used unnecessary force to enable a photo op of President Donald Trump holding a Bible outside the historic St. John’s Church. But U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of Washington called allegations that federal officials conspired to make way for the photo too speculative.
The judge’s decision came in a 51-page opinion after the Justice Department requested she toss four overlapping lawsuits naming dozens of federal individual and agency defendants, as well as D.C. and Arlington police, in the June 2020 incident.